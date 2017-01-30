Investing in the first 1000 days of your child’s life

By Dr Laurian Katengesha lauriantk@gmail.com

Parents across the globe dream of a better future for their children. They hope their children will grow healthy and do great things in life.

The dreams become critical when the child reaches the age of attending school. It is natural for the parents to wait anxiously for their children to return home from their first day at school and once they arrive the need of knowing what they learnt in school is irresistible.

Some of the parent end up being disappointed when they learn their children are not doing well in class as they expected them to do. This always sets fears and stress to nearly all parents concerning their children’s future.

Most parents with the hope of setting their children to straight lines, they resort to desperate measure, which ends up to be detrimental to their children.

It is common now in Tanzania for parents to hire private teachers to train their children outside class hours or during weekends, this doesn’t add only unnecessary expenses to parents but it’s also damaging to children. This is because, it robs them the opportunity to engage in extracurricular activities.

Extracurricular activities are great motivators for kids and may help them develop friendship and gain confidence, attributes which are very important for children’s future.

What parents don’t know

What most of the parents don’t know is, the effort they make when the child has passed two years of age has less contribution in shaping the future of their children.

Reports from scientific researches shows that a child’s future is determined in the first 1000 days of child’s life, which is 9 months in mother’s womb and 2 years when the baby is born. Anything which happens after the first 1000 days of baby’s life has less to offer in baby’s future endeavours.

According to Professor Linda Richter, the co-author of Lancet Series in investing in early childhood development, the first 1‚000 days of a child’s life are clear predictors of their future earnings‚ their health status‚ whether they get diabetes or heart disease and how many years of school they will complete.

Child’s brain develops faster in the first two years than any other time. Children who lack good nutrition and care at this period will end up with poor cognitive, this will results in poor learning ability and lack of concentration during class. The first 1000 days are also important in physical growth and immunity development, the child who is deprived good nutrition and care at this period will end missing a lot of classes due to frequent infections and this will affect kid’s academic performance.

Researchers says children with insufficient growth by the age of 1000 days, will have poor school achievement, early school dropout, low skills in employment and they will earn 26 per cent less per year as adult, regardless of what happens after the age of two.

Making the wishes come true

The first 1000 days of child’s life is a window of opportunity, which if utilised well, the child will grow healthy and live to reach his developmental potentials.

It is important for the parents who are planning to have baby in future to know what they are supposed to do while the baby is still in the womb and when the baby finally arrives.

Don’t drink or smoke while pregnant is simple and costless rule, which will ensure proper development of baby while in womb and even outside.

Alcohol drinking can permanently affects baby’s face, organs and brain growth. While cigarette smoking can cause baby to be born too early or to have low weight and it also affects brain development. It is important also for the father not to smoke while the mother is pregnant, this due to risk of second hand smoke to mother.

Pregnant mothers are advised to attend antenatal clinic as soon as they realise they are pregnant and also they must make sure they attend all the visits throughout the pregnancy as scheduled.

During antenatal clinic visit, complication which might have effect to the mother or baby are detected early, before they cause damage.

Also during the visit mother will receive counseling on nutrition for them and for their expected baby.

Poor nutrition for mother affects unborn’s weight and how well the placenta works, these all contribute to poor brain development.

When the baby is born, breast feeding for the first six months is very important. A mother’s milk is high in protein, which enables a baby’s body to build a strong immune system and in development of brain.

It is stressed the baby should be breastfed without any addition of another food for the first six month unless maybe it has been suggested by the doctor.

When six months are over, a baby should be fed as recommended by a nurse during clinic visits while paying attention to hygiene when preparing food. Remember the baby who doesn’t receive nutrition is at risk of stunted cognitive as well as physical development

Sing, read, talk and play to the baby. This kind of stimulus is very important in developing your baby’s cognitive capacity and help him/her to live a full life. In the first two years of life, children’s brain cells are quick to form connection and link to other cells, which help in cognitive development.

Weak stimulation leads to inadequate formation of connection and hampers the brain development.

Baby should be protected from any kind of abuse and neglect especially in the first two years of their life.

Research shows, baby’s who are exposed to any kind of stressful condition produce high level of cortisol, a hormone that trigger flight or fight response in danger. When cortisol level remain high for too long, they impair brain development, learning and memory.

Investing in first 1000 days of the child’s life is cheap investment with high economic return to the particular kid, family and the society. Parents should focus more on this period and their wish for better life to their children will come true.