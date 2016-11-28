Is dying for a little more pleasure worth?

By Peter Muthamia kaumbuthupeter@yahoo.com

A man in his mid-twenties saunters into a chemist shop, gestures to the attendant who knows exactly what he wants.

She slinks to the back of room and comes out with a single tablet and carefully conceals it in a white packet.

Of course he does not need to order for it loudly for the fear that the other customers may read mischief in it. Usually, such a purchase is always clandestine for there is a stigma attached to being seen as sexually inept.

The man has just bought blue “diamond”, the pill promising to heighten his sex with his partner to the highest peak.

Viagra is sold in Tanzania under different generic names such as Injoi, Cupid, Saheal and many others. The active ingredient in the drug is Sildenafil Citrate, the chemical compound deemed to enhance sexual performance in men.

From the look of things, this is not his first trip and it’s probably not the last to the shop because the attendant does not even bother to ask what he needs – she just hands it to him without much ado indicating that he is a regular customer of the drug. Other men troop in also with a similar mischievous demand and are secretly served.

Just like he wouldn’t let the general public know, he certainly does not let his sexual partner know about it either.

Most men alike are of the belief that the extra virility he derives from the drug is natural and so should their sexual partners believe.

To conceal, chemist attendant may at times trim the blister pack on the edges to completely obliterate the brand name identity of the drug, a notion that although the drug is sold across the counter, it is illegal. On the streets too, lots of blister packs of the Viagra are likely to be found discarded for as soon as a user leaves the chemist shop, he pops up the pill and tosses away the blister pack.

A user who chose anonymity admitted to the occasional use of the drug. He boasted of the fact that the drug lifts his ego, confirming the long held belief that men, in their bid to be seen as studs by women, will go to any length sometimes risking their lives only to impress women with their sexual prowess.

“There is an occasional need to add a little mojo into my sex life and therefore, popping up a pill occasionally enhances my sexual performance by extending the time for the orgasm and ensuring that my partner gets the best I can give,” he said in an interview with Your Health.

The dangers of the trending drug

Ideally, viagra can only be subscribed by a doctor for diabetics and those with provable erectile dysfunction contrary to the new fad whereby anyone walks into a chemist shop and walks out with the drug uncensored.

According to Mr Abisai Stephen, a chemist based in Lushoto, the use of viagra by physically and physiologically fit people is on a steep rise although the drug is only prescribed for correcting sexual ineffectiveness for diabetics and those suffering with an erectile dysfunction.

“Although there are no official figures to effect, viagra use is becoming somewhat trendy these days with 6-7 people out of 10 using the pill. Indeed, in an ordinary chemist sells to anyone willing to buy indiscriminately without a doctor’s prescription,” said Abisai.

The chemist quickens to warn that dire consequences could follow because of prolonged use of the drug and if it is used for leisure and not as a medication. He said that dangers include permanent impotence and priapism, a condition resulting in a prolonged and painful erection.

“This ant-impotence drug, although it is used to enhance sexual performance, it could easily result in permanent impotence or priapism, persistent painful erections in the users. Priapism may at times lead to a minor operation to correct the condition,” he adds.

Potent men are increasingly using it because they are embarrassed by their partner’s discovery that they rely on viagra to achieve erections leading to anxiety. What typically follows is the development of a pattern of secret use and intensification of feelings of shame and guilt that only complicates the psychogenic erectile dysfunction they suffer.

“It is most unlikely that men using Viagra would let their partners know that they are using the drug as it bears with it a stigmatising shame. This in turn may result in impotence that does not really exist,” he adds.

Dr Samuel Shita, a medical officer based in Tanga Region, says there is more to it than what meets the eye. The drug being a dilator (it enlarges the blood vessels including the heart), and besides the possibility of developing a heart attack, it has very serious ramifications to the central nervous system and the digestive tract. If used without a physician’s prescription other complications may arise. The viagra packet also bears a warning that its use could result in nausea, dizziness, headache, difficulty in breathing, numbness and others.