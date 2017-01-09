Keeping healthy after a break-up

By Dr Mpokigwa Kiputa mpokigwakiputa@gmail.com

Breakups are painful. They aren’t just unpleasant; for young adults, they are one of the common risk factors for clinical depression.

Before we move on and forget, we might find ourselves sobbing hysterically in bed some days and drained of emotion on others.

We might long to be around friends 24/7 or retreat into isolation, struggle to sleep or never leave the bed; crave casual sex or watch as physical desire becomes a distant memory.

Everyone knows that splitting with a lover means losing a huge source of physical affection, intimacy and mutual care. But breakups also have a range of subtler effects: reshuffling our identity, throwing off our internal biological rhythms, and forcing us to revamp assumptions about our future.

So why are breakups so painful?

They change the way we see ourselves. One of the most blissful parts of falling in love is getting so close to someone that you feel as though you are almost merging.

And research confirms that as relationship grows the psychological boundaries between the two members of a couple blur in several different ways.

And the more committed couples become, the more they do tend to think in terms of “we”- what’s best for us, what do we want, what does our future hold. This process is thrilling and rewarding. Experiencing it in reverse, however, is disorienting and distressing. They alter our biological rhythms.

As we become attached to a partner, he or she starts to have a powerful influence on our thoughts, our feelings and our psychology. And whether a relationship is wonderful or lousy, partners still become deeply accustomed to each other’s presence, physically and psychologically. Consequently a breakup throws both partners out of whack, like a caffeine addict suddenly deprived of her morning cup or a heroin addict denied that shot. These are also quite similar to the symptoms you would see if you deprived someone of natural light thereby disrupting her circadian rhythms. So if you are mourning a breakup it’s likely not just due to sadness, instead your partner may have been part of what kept your internal cycles on track.

This physical disorganisation isn’t just unpleasant but can also contribute to health problems. When thinking about a painful breakup, people will show signs of stress like elevated heart rate and blood pressure. Over time having your body in this amped state could cause gnarly wear and tear with real effect on health.

Breakups are even harder when the relationship was highly committed.

Very committed couples are much less likely to break up, but when they do, the emotional fallout is substantially worse. Just as it hurts to give up aspects your identity, it also hurts to abandon plans for the future. This kind of large-scale mental revision is confusing, draining and difficult.

What can we do about it?

1. Give yourself permission to get angry

Most of us want to stop feeling any kind unpleasant emotions about our breakup as soon as possible. On the contrary, the best way to do this may be to embrace your anger, rather than indulging in bittersweet feelings of tenderness and affection. The Kubler-Ross model or the five stages of grief which include denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance are a part of the framework that makes up our learning to live with the one we lost. For a smooth recovery from grief you must allow yourself to pass through most of the stages.

2. Talk it out

Most people wouldn’t want to repeatedly discuss the details of their split, but letting the heat out has a positive effect of reducing the tension inside; plus you can get encouragement from others who have been through what you are going through.

3. Avoid your ex strategically

The urge to keep in touch with an ex can be powerful. About half of people try to stay friends with their ex partner and about 90 per cent of young adults keep tabs on their partner in some way like following their tracks on social media. If you succumb to this impulse, however, know that it may come with a cost. Facebook surveillance of an ex is linked to distress, longing, and less personal growth.

You will move on eventually

Breakups can be an opportunity for growth as well as a source of suffering. In reflecting on a breakup, we often begin to recognise how we can improve as people and as partners. Have compassion for yourself. Even if a breakup is the right decision, disentangling the complexly intertwined lives and minds of two people is rarely easy. But if we’re lucky we can rediscover a clear sense of who we are, and what we want to be, now that we’re on our own.

As a psalmist cried out “weeping may endure for the night but joy cometh in the morning”.