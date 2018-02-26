Let’s talk about high blood pressure

By Dr Wilson Lugano lugano_wilson@yahoo.com

I have written previously about high blood pressure in Tanzania but according to the feedback that I get from my readers, there seems to be a huge demand for more insights about this condition.

To most people, such as a 43 year old female patient I attended to recently, the challenge lies in how to detect the early signs of high blood pressure.

My patient, a resident of Mbagala reported to me, saying she had been feeling dizzy and had headache for the previous two weeks.

Well, to me as medical doctor that pointed to many things but high blood pressure stood out to be a key problem; given my patient’s age, condition and the way she narrated her symptoms.

I grabbed the blood pressure machine and there I was; taking the readings. It read 172/98 mmHg.

Normally, blood pressure must read about 120/80. However, for someone to be diagnosed with high blood pressure, the readings must be at least 140/90.

I went on to request a battery of tests for this patient: a chest x-ray, which revealed that she had an enlarged heart. Then, I requested for an Echocardiogram test which revealed that the performance of the heart was minimal and that its structure had been damaged by the disease.

My patient is not alone. Most Tanzanians are grappling with high blood pressure (hypertension) and the problem is growing as years come and go. But, do we give it the attention it deserves?

Studies done in Tanzania indicate that the prevalence rate of hypertension ranges from 19 per cent in rural areas to 35 percent in urban areas with highest prevalence of 70 per cent found among those aged 70 and above.

Until today, the best way to prevent and deal with hypertension remains to be early detection of the problem. I have always heard of free screening programs in Dar es Salaam and this seems to be a perfect opportunity for people to be screened. However, one can visit a nearby clinic for screening.

But what exactly causes high blood pressure?

Specific causes of high blood pressure can be identified in about 5 per cent of adults. So, the remaining 95 percent of the adults’ cases are attributed to unknown causes. In Tanzania, being overweight, excessive alcohol consumption, high intake of salt in diet and not eating enough fruits and vegetables, cigarette smoking, not doing enough exercises are the risk factors for the condition.

Hypertension was believed to be a disease of the rich and “waheshimiwa” but there is significant number of my patients who are poor men and women with the disease.

This is simply because of stress and socio-economic factors. Actually the two factors are inextricably linked to each other, when you have social problems, and you being overstressed with some life and economic challenges, these altogether have implications on your body biological responses.

How stress can lead to Hypertension?

In stressful situations, certain hormones temporarily increase your blood pressure by causing your heart to beat faster and your blood vessels to narrow. There is no proof that stress by itself causes long term high blood pressure.

How Obesity can lead to How Hypertension?

There can be complex scientific explanations to this but let me borrow a leaf from www.obesityaction.org whereby it is explicitly asserted that individuals with obesity have an increase in fatty tissues that increases their vascular (inside blood vessels’) resistance and in turn increases the work that the heart has to do to pump blood throughout the body; mind you hypertension refers to the pressure that blood applies to the inner walls of the arteries.

How can we prevent it?

Lifestyle modifications can reduce the possibility of getting hypertension or help your blood pressure lowered it if it’s already high, this is an important facet in this today’s rapidly transmuting socio-economic world in the course of cutting back on rate of deaths due to its complications namely, stroke, heart failure and kidney failure.

Do the following to reduce the risk

Reduce alcohol consumption. If you drink too much, reduce the amount of salt in the diet, and have generally healthy diet- diet rich in fruits, vegetables, low fat dairy foods can substantially lower the BP in hypertension patients, maintain healthy weight if you are overweight/obese, exercise regularly, cut down on caffeine, stop or avoid smoking, try to get at least 6 hours of sleep at night, avoid stress.

High blood pressure is the sign that the heart and blood vessels are being overworked, if untreated hypertension can lead to these routine complications in Tanzanian hypertensive patients as expounded above, pin your faith on healthy lifestyle, heed your doctor’s advice and take your medications as prescribed, if any.