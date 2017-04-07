Like it or not: Smartphones kill

By The Citizen

There was a time when deaths caused by road traffic accidents were declining. In Tanzania, 2015 was such a year. Countermeasures like traffic safety campaigns, better roads, improved occupant protection and enforcement of traffic laws seemed to finally have a positive impact. But 2016 saw hope fade with police citing reckless and dangerous driving as the main cause of a new increase in fatal crashes.

Similarly, in many developed nations, road deaths dropped after seatbelts became mandatory in the 1970s and other measures to create safer roads followed. Now, fatalities are rising again. A US study identified one of the reasons: “distracted” drivers now cause about a quarter of all accidents. Driving instructors define “distracted drivers“ simply as “people who take their eyes off the road for more than one second”.

A decade ago, my daily commute to a university in the city involved long stretches of slow-moving traffic. With a mixture of shock, amusement, sometimes almost admiration, I discovered how other drivers utilised the time stuck in peak traffic.

Women had learnt to apply make-up while driving, even mascara - without losing an eye! Automatic transmission enabled a lady to knit a cardigan. A young man’s breakfast-on-the-run technique involved his coffee cup sliding around on the dashboard and a cereal bowl with milk on the passenger seat, ready to devour at the red lights. Others seemed capable of reading the newspaper or books while “driving”. Smartphones were not widespread then, or drivers would have surfed the net, played games and used messaging apps. Instinctively fearful of exceptionally distracted drivers, I kept changing lanes to prevent collisions.

Sharing these observations with my international students, they told me they had seen much worse in Hanoi, Bogotá, and Mumbai. I leave it up to your imagination, dear Reader, what an Italian student claimed drivers in Rome, the “City of Love”, did to pass the time when stuck in traffic jams.

A driver’s concentration is naturally affected by many interferences, even the car’s controls or the radio, but smartphone technology has become one of the most deadly distractions. Advanced phones’ features tempt us to take our eyes of the road more frequently and for longer periods of time than ever before.

Smartphone use is now beginning to rival drink driving as one of the leading causes of serious single vehicle accidents. Many young people die in such single vehicle accidents as a result of messaging while driving. Apparently, a driver taking his or her eyes off the road for just two seconds when driving at 40 km/h effectively travels blind for 22 metres. At 60 km/h, this increases to over 33 metres. And looking at our phones, we tend to look away for more than just two seconds.

The tragedy is that such accidents are so easily preventable. It is impossible to predict when an animal may suddenly cross the road or if a motorcycle will swerve in front of us, but we can exercise complete control over smartphones and many other in-car distractions.

Germany’s insurance company Allianz recently found that 60 percent of drivers who had had accidents in the preceding three years used their smartphones while driving, while only 37 percent of accident-free drivers did so. Of course, in countries where laws prohibit any use of mobile phones while driving, motorists often blame other, external distractions for accidents – that is if they survive the crash and can still talk.

We may believe that we can master multi-tasking while driving, but we risk our own and other people’s lives if we do.