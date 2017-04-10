MIND YOUR TEETH : Bursting the myths on mouthwash use

By Dr Saket Gaurav gauravsaket@gmail.com

When we talk about good oral hygiene, three things come to our mind—brushing, flossing and using a mouthwash.

These are often advised by your dentist as well. Today I want to share something about using a mouthwash, which is part and parcel of a good daily oral hygiene practice.

Mouthwash is beneficial in removing food particles left in between and on the teeth; even after brushing and flossing.

Since it’s in liquid form, it could reach where a tooth brush and floss would not.

While mouthwash is not a substitute for proper brushing, it can help with a number of oral health issues, like cavity protection, bad breath management and in therapeutic uses.

There are various types of mouthwash available. Broadly speaking, mouthwash containing fluoride can help in preventing the formation of tooth decay.

Alternatively, antiseptic mouthwash can help reduce the bacteria that cause gum disease and decay. Other mouthwash may help reduce teeth sensitivity.

There are few myths regarding the use and effects of mouthwash. Let’s discuss this.

1. Mouthwash cures bad breath: Yes, mouthwash may temporarily help one to get rid of a stinky breath, but it’s not a permanent solution.

There can be multiple reasons for bad breath like the food you consume, or if you have any respiratory infection, some systemic disease like diabetes or you have lot of plaque and tartar build up all over your mouth.

So, freshening your mouth with mouthwash won’t help for long. Better see your dentist to know the exact cause of bad breath and then target the real problem.

2. All types of mouthwash are the same: Not really, as discussed before, there are different types of mouthwash for varying needs.

In general, mouthwash can be classified as, those that are for regular or therapeutic uses. Rinsing with a regular mouthwash will loosen bits of food from your teeth, lessen bacteria in your mouth, temporarily reduce bad breath and leave a refreshing taste in your mouth.

On the other hand, therapeutic rinses contain additional active ingredients such as essential oils, chlorhexidine, fluoride and betadine which has been proven to reduce plaque, fight cavities, reduce teeth sensitivity or help in gingival healing by keeping the bacterial count minimum.

3. Anyone can use the mouthwash and it is harmless: Well that’s not true. Many of these mouthwash contain a high amount of alcohol. This can cause dry mouth, which is a cause of bad breath, and irritate oral tissues.

Also, long-term use of alcohol-containing-mouthwash can kill ‘good’ bacteria and should never be given to children. Alcohol-free mouthwash are also available.

Mouthwash is not meant to be ingested, so it may cause problems if accidentally swallowed.

It’s not usually recommended for young children before the age of six. This is because most children would swallow the mouthwash instead of spitting it out.

Most mouthwash contain fluoride and few contain alcohol both of these are not advisable to swallow even in trace amounts.

Yet there are few mouthwash available that are specifically made for children because they contain no alcohol and are fluoridated in right amounts.

This results in protection against cavities with safety.

Mouthwash isn’t a short-cut

Mouthwash cannot replace brushing and flossing. Yes, it cuts back the level of bacteria in your mouth. But not for the whole day if brushing and flossing is not done.

Plaque must be removed by a physical action and that’s exactly the role of flossing and brushing.

Regular flossing and brushing with a soft-bristled toothbrush will do a much more effective job of removing plaque and debris than mouthwash alone.

Research shows that adding a rinse with mouthwash to your oral care routine can in fact improve the overall cleanliness of your mouth and help keep gum inflammation at bay.

But mouthwash is usually considered an add-on, not a replacement for brushing and flossing.

The best way to use mouthwash is to gargle or rinse just for a few quick seconds and then spit. Most mouthwash are at their most effective when in contact with your mouth tissues for 30 seconds per use.

Keeping the mouthwash for too long in mouth can cause loss of taste sensation for few days and may irritate the gums and soft tissues all over.

If you are using the mouthwash on regular basis you may dilute the mouthwash with water in 1:1 ratio if recommended or needed.