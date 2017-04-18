By Dr.Saket Gaurav askdrsaket@gmail.com

Accidents do occur and when that happens, it’s important to act quickly.

The head and neck region of your body is one of the most sensitive and the most likely to be affected.

It’s important to know what to do in a dental emergency because this can mean the difference between saving and losing a tooth.

No matter what kind of emergency it is, the important thing is that you should see your dentist as soon as possible after the incident has occurred. Here are some do’s and don’ts for you in case you encounter the following common dental emergencies:

1. Chipped or cracked tooth: If you crack a tooth, immediately rinse your mouth with warm water to clean the area.

If you chip a tooth, try and save any broken pieces. There is a strong possibility that swelling will occur, so cold compression in the affected area can be used to minimize this.

Make an appointment with your dentist as soon as possible so that all the risks can be ruled out and proper steps can be taken in order to save the tooth.

2. Knocked out tooth:

It is important to keep the tooth that has been knocked out, moist at all times to keep it healthy.

If you can, place it back in the tooth’s socket or inside your mouth between your cheek and gums.

This is the best environment for the tooth to be in. If you are unable to do this, place it in a jar of milk and get to your dentist as soon as possible.

There is the highest possibility of your tooth being able to be saved if you see your dentist within one hour of the incident occurring.

3. Jaw fracture:

If you suspect that your jaw might be broken, immediately apply a cold compress to reduce inflammation. Immediately go to your dentist or the emergency department at the hospital to undergo x-ray imaging.

4. Dislodged tooth:

Try to relieve pain by applying a cold compress to the outside of the mouth or by taking an over-the-counter pain medication. See your dentist as soon as possible.

5. Soft tissue injuries:

These are injuries to the soft tissues inside your mouth such as your tongue, cheeks, lips and gums, which cause bleeding.

Your first priority is to control the bleeding by rinsing out your mouth with water, applying pressure to the affected area with a moistened piece of gauze and reducing swelling by applying a cold compress.

If the bleeding does not stop, go directly to your dentist or doctor and continue to apply pressure on the area until you can be treated.

6. For toothaches:

Rinse the mouth with warm water to clean it out. Gently use dental floss to remove any food caught between the teeth.

Clove oil dampen cotton pellet on the affected area also helps. If pain persists take some analgesic and see your dentist.

Investigations like x-rays may be taken to evaluate the extent of damage; also it helps in the treatment planning for the doctors.

Precautions that you can take

Here are few tips on how one can avoid a dental injury and emergency:

• Use a sports guard while playing outdoor games.

• Avoid consuming too hot or too cold food items.

• Avoid using teeth to cut things or open bottles to be on safer side.

• Always remember to put on a seat belt to prevent or reduce injuries to the mouth in case of a motor vehicle accident.

• There has been a nation-wide emphasis on the importance of wearing a helmet. It will also protect another important area - your head, to help protect against a brain concussion in case of accident.