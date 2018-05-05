Saturday, May 5, 2018

Man, put down your foot firmly

 

They are whipped men who, if left at home will mop the floor, wash the dishes and do the laundry.

By Marete Wa Marete

Over the years, I have known men who yodel, crawl, grovel, snivel and do what puppies do - if only to please their women. They are whipped men who, if left at home will mop the floor, wash the dishes and do the laundry.

These men no longer find time to hang out for a beer. They watch those lousy soap operas and have lost the manly thing – they are in dire need for resuscitation. They’ve been suckered into emasculating obedience to female whims and find it as normal as breathing. Depending on the kind of a woman that you land (some find a lot of fun riding on a man’s back), the situations vary.

Someone out there might be tempted to say that a man’s authority ended with women lib of the yesteryears but that is not so. A real man knows the boundaries.

Understanding the boundaries

In Tanzanian (African) context, a man who succumbs to acts of self-effacement is deemed to have been fed with tons of limbwata (love portion) that emasculates men to the level of an animal.

Of course, while I may not agree with such crap, there is always the need for a man not to perpetuate the image of women as their domestic guardians but as partners. In other words do not allow a woman to walk all over you emotionally, mentally, and in certain extremes, physically.

Do not relinquish manhood and your own happiness for what you perceive to be the greater good of your girlfriend or wife’s happiness. Be a leader in your relationship!

kaumbuthupeter@yahoo.com

