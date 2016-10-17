Managing diabetes with a tracking tool

By Dr George Kanani

Technology continues to bring amazing stuff in this modern world. Great innovations in the medical field are being announced almost in every second of our time.

Today, I bring another interesting aspect to diabetic patients. This also concerns everyone else who had no idea initially about the wonders that technology can perform—especially in improving the management of diabetic patients.

Diabetes mellitus is one of the Non-communicable Diseases that occurs when our bodies fail to control blood sugar, thus leading to blood sugar high above normal levels.

It is very unfortunate that the number of people suffering from this disease is on the rise in Tanzania and globally.

World Health Organization-WHO estimates that about 382 million people are suffering from the disease, worldwide. Statistics in Tanzania estimate that about 8 hundred people were diabetic by the end of 2015.

Managing diabetes, is a bit demanding—to a health worker and the patient as well. It is demanding in the sense that the patients and their care givers or doctors for that matter, have important roles to play and once any of the parties fails to perform his/ her role in the management of the disease, it becomes difficult.

Generally speaking, managing diabetes requires lifestyle modifications, such as dietary control.

Diabetic medications are an important part of the management. But most important of all, is the continuous monitoring of blood sugar (blood glucose).

Monitoring blood sugar continuously, using Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM), remains a crucial aspect in managing the patients with diabetes—whether those who are admitted or is at home.

This is also a determining factor in the progress and outcome of a particular treatment regime for the diabetic patients.

But then, people may ask: What is a continuous glucose monitor-CGM? This is a small electronic device that tracks your blood sugar throughout the day and night, notifying you of highs and lows so you can take appropriate actions.

CGM helps both a patient and the attending doctor to make more informed treatment decisions which ultimately lead to better blood sugar control.

There are different types of these electronic devices in the market. The only difference between one and another is the added features but the basic mode of operation is almost the same.

Continuous glucose monitoring devices operate in this simple way: a very small electrode called a glucose sensor is inserted under the skin to measure glucose levels in tissue fluid.

This electrode is connected to a transmitter that sends signals via wireless radio frequency to a monitor or display device.

Some of these electronic devices are coupled with a reporting system that can allow you and your healthcare professional to access and track down your blood sugar level anytime, and identify critical blood sugar levels and patterns.

Furthermore, this makes patients more concerned about their health.

This technology is already in use to some few patients in Tanzania. So far, I have come across CGM brand iPro2 and I am hoping there are varieties already on the market in Tanzania.

Indeed, the use of a continuous glucose monitoring device in treatment of diabetes has many advantages.

To mention a few, CGM device gives you an early notification of oncoming lows and highs of blood sugar levels, it also gives you a warning during episodes of lows or highs while you are sleeping or anytime.

It also gives the patient the insights into how dietary control, physical activity, medication, and illness impact the diabetes.

To healthcare providers, this continuous glucose monitoring device can be taken as solution to many of the challenges they face routinely when dealing with diabetic patients.

The patients will no longer need to record the blood sugar levels by themselves as the device will take over. Doctors will easily monitor the progress of the treatment regime and so on.

As it has always been, there is no innovation without challenges. These devices are somehow expensive. Not all diabetic patients can use this device.

The efficacy and practicality to the indigenous people and those that are illiterate is questionable.