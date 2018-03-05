By Dr Chris Peterson sonchrispeter@gmail.com

With all diligence, guard your heart. For from it, flow the springs of life.” I love this saying, don’t you?

It is a bible verse in proverbs 4:23 that actually teaches us to guard our hearts at all cost.

When it comes to marinating life, it’s the heart that matters most.

However, this meaning I am trying to portray here, may sound more spiritual.

Let’s talk about the biological aspect. A heart, biologically, is one of the very delicate organs that govern our lives.

In that regard, the rate at which the heart beats can be a good indicator of one’s health status.

For cancer patients, this even matters most. If the heartbeats are not in the normal range, it’s a sign that something long-term or short-term is not right in the body.

Well, one of the major concerns that my cancer patients face is on how to maintain a healthy heart.

I have always made it part of their treatment package to advise them on the number of ways they can keep healthy.

My key message to them has always been that they should have regular body fitness, by exercising after treatment. Why?

Exercising during and after cancer treatment helps the patients to improve self-esteem, helps to control weight, to lower the risk of being anxiety and cancer-related depression.

But most importantly, it helps to reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and heart diseases that may result from emotional and psychological challenges caused by the cancer itself.

But how do you know if you’re exercising enough or hard enough? That part is trickier. And that’s where your heart rate comes in as another concern.

Your heart rate indicates how quickly your heart is pumping blood – in other words, how hard it’s working.

Knowing your heart rate can help you determine if you need to back off to make sure you’re staying safe or if you need to increase the intensity to truly gain the benefits of exercise.

I also urge patients to get medical advice from their cardiologists, if they are available. And they should do this more often.

Learn to determine your heart rate

One way to measure this is to use a heart rate monitor. This device is typically a watch or a strap that goes around your arm or chest.

If the heart rate monitor says you’re working at 50 to 70 per cent of your maximum heart rate, then the exercise is considered moderate.

If the heart rate monitor shows that you’re working at 70 to 85 per cent of your maximum heart rate, then it’s vigorous exercise – the kind your doctor may want you to limit.

To find your maximum heart rate, subtract your age from 220. For example, if you’re 45 years old, subtract 45 from 220 to get a maximum heart rate of 175.

This is the maximum number of times your heart should beat per minute during exercise.

Check your pulse while resting and then again during or after completing an exercise to compare your resting heart rate to your increased heart rate.

If you’re worried about an increased heart rate causing other health problems or you’ve had heart problems in the past, talk to your doctor before you begin exercising at a higher intensity.

Have a stress test if you can

A stress test, if you can obtain it, helps your doctor find out how your heart responds to different physical activities.

This test can help you determine what level you should be exercising at.

Your heart rate is one indicator of your health and fitness, but it can’t tell you everything.