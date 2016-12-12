Mr President, please do something

By Professor Zulfiqarali Premji premjizulfiqarali@gmail.com

The 2014 West African Ebola epidemic exposed major issues in healthcare systems of the affected countries. Tanzania is no exception.

The impact of the epidemic was huge in terms of human lives lost because of the weak healthcare systems in the affected countries. In Tanzania, the country failed to achieve the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to a large extent, partly due to our rather weak health infrastructure.

As a country, we are still struggling to meet basic standards of healthcare due to system-wide barriers that prevent greater progress. This is unacceptable. A good health system is the one that delivers quality services to all people, when and where they need them.

The exact configuration of services varies from country to country, but in all cases requires a robust financing mechanism; a well-trained and adequately paid workforce; reliable information on which to base decisions and policies; well-maintained facilities and logistics to deliver quality medicines and technologies.

Financing healthcare

Financial inputs are a prerequisite and our healthcare budget is heavily donor funded. According to Robert Calderisi, the trouble with Africa is foreign aid, which is not working. Dependency on donor financing is unsustainable.

Mr President, you have rightly stirred up waters and now it is time to catch the fish. Tax collection has increased and now Tanzania has an opportunity to capitalize on its steady economic growth to invest more in health. Let’s do away with donor reliance. What is offered for free is dangerous. It usually involves either a trick or a hidden obligation.

What has worth is worth paying for. By paying your own way, you stay clear of gratitude, guilt and deceit.

It’s good to have the National Health Care Financing Strategy that aims to identify domestic and sustainable options for financing but the bottom line is to increase the health budget.

Once sufficient funds are devoted, innovative and creative actions can follow. The recent clearance for Muhimbili National Hospital to import medication directly from the manufacturer is saving millions-this is the right way forward.

Once the government is the main contributor, other secondary policy issues can follow. There should be no blanket exemptions. Everyone accessing health services must contribute however small, to increase coverage of social health insurance and voluntary or private health insurance.

We must ensure that the funds are utilized appropriately and there are no corrupt practices, like expenditure on sitting allowances or entertainment activities.

The Health Ministry is very much in the silo mode. There is the National Malaria Control Program; HIV/TB and other that operated independently but still use the same facilities, Human Resource and other utilities. Instead of national programs, we should have special desks for a specific disease.

Donor contribution to these diseases should have a mandatory cut of 20 percent that goes to the healthcare system.

Healthcare workers

There is no denying that there is an acute shortage of health workers in Tanzania. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the country should have a medical workforce of about 92,000. The government aspires to have an even larger one—approximately 140,500—by 2019.

But at present, the country has only about 25,400 healthcare workers (only 27 percent of the required). One reason for the shortage is an insufficient number of training programs: Tanzania has fewer than 100 training institutions, which together produce fewer than 4,000 graduates a year.

Up to 30 per cent of the country’s health workers leave the system within a year after training. Those who graduate often take up other forms of employment as a result of low salaries.

There is a new disease known as the “The NGO syndrome”. I once visited Mwanza Regional Hospital-Seko-Toure, where five new medical graduates were posted. Only one was working, the others had joined HIV related NGOs and were busy pushing papers. They were not doing any clinical work. Health facilities thus often lack workers with the skills to meet basic standards of care.

According to government guidelines, eight health workers should staff dispensaries, but in practice most have only one or two. Health centres are supposed to have about 30 staff members but typically have less than half of that. Too often, the health workers at these facilities do not have appropriate training or access to continuing medical education.

In addition, productivity is low. On average, staff members spend only about 40 percent of their work time on patient care.

I suggest that each region should be responsible for training its own staffing requirement, clinical officers, and nurses. This can only happen if the universities in the country are training qualified medical officers who can then be posted in the regions to teach at regional colleges and produce competent staff.

I wish both the Ministers of Health and Education could read this article. It is in their interest.

The Health Information System

There is a dire need to revisit the functioning of the Health Management Information System (HMIS) whose acronym is Kiswahili, MTUHA, is more popular. It stands for ‘Mfumo wa Taarifa za Uendeshaji Huduma za Afya’. The expansion of reportable conditions and the advent of vertical programs with their own demands for data have rendered the MTUHA totally inadequate, resulting in multiple and duplicative data collection and reporting sub-systems.

With the current scarcity of staff and other resources, these sub-systems have rendered the MTUHA even more unresponsive to the information needs of the Ministry of Health.

Captured data is not only inaccurate but also incomplete and reported late. A major part of the healthcare system that is provided by the private sector is never included in the MTUHA system.

It is estimated that the private sector provides about 40 per cent of the needs of clinical services. For the most part, what the private health sector does, no one knows since it is not regulated, monitored nor supervised. A pill sold for 40 shillings in the chemist shop when given to an inpatient in some of these so called private-cum-charity-cum-faith based hospitals can charge up to 300 shillings.

A review of the private health sector

I do not think the Health Ministry has any functional policy on private health care. I was once invited to present a paper in a conference of private doctors. To my surprise, I met a lot of my colleagues who were working with me but also had private clinics. How can government employees monitor private practice when they are the major players in the private practice? The private health sector in Tanzania is totally chaotic and may not be helping the Tanzanian population as it claims.

Your Excellency Mr President, what is needed is a complete review of the private health sector and align it will the needs, inspirations and vision of your tenure.

There are also secondary weaknesses that are not part of the mutually reinforcing problems that cause the vicious cycle leading to a weak health system. These are weak management practices at all levels, negative mindsets and behavior of staff, insufficient access, theoretical inter-sectorial collaboration (cholera outbreaks in the first place should never have happened).

Three fundamental changes must occur for the healthcare system to improve care in a real and substantial way. None will be easy to make, but all are necessary.

Increased funding, better management capabilities; including improvements in the MTUHA system and increase the work force are a prerequisite. For these to happen, the role of Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and the Elderly has to simultaneously change. It should not be business as usual at the Ministry. The main role of the docket should be to work as a regulatory authority.

The Ministry should monitor the quality of healthcare provided, both in public and private hospitals. I see no reason why the private sector should be allowed to invite foreigners and acquire suspicious quality certification. All laboratories in the hospitals should follow the step wise WHO system of certification.

Similarly, clinical services should be monitored and certified. The Minister should be advised to create a strong team of quality evaluators for the entire country.

Make RMOs more responsible and answerable on quality of care. Monitor private hospitals more closely in terms of quality, work force, qualification, status and also set limits on how commercial they should be. Currently, quality healthcare is not for all but a chosen few. I would ask the Health Minister to leave her participation in charity walks and political public appearances to some juniors in the Ministry.

Concentrate on the real issues, help President John Magufuli’s drive to instill discipline in the workers, provide quality care. This is an opportunity for you to bring changes in the health sector. Short of this, you will be remembered just like any another minister of health. Change is expected, desirable and inevitable-be the change agent that is expected of you.