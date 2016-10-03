My friend wouldn’t check for breast cancer, so I did

By Tasneem Hassanali thassanali@tz.nationmedia.com

Three weeks ago, a friend of mine discovered an unusual bump in her right breast. Over the phone, she described the bump as a rubbery ball, which was unmovable but rolled easily just like a fluid filled grape and she sometimes felt pain.

This is commonly known as a ‘breast lump’. She said she ‘Googled’ what it might be, and the results were worrying her.

I met her a week after. That day as I recall, she was not only uneasy but kept on asking me to tone down my voice, despite the fact that we were almost whispering. As I took the last sip of my chai, I found her cup untouched. And I realised there was something more.

I also noticed that just because we were in a public place, she replaced the word ‘breast’ with chest.

And I came to realise that though we boast of a modern-age-new-thinking generation, we were still bounded by society-made taboos, be it cultural or religious.

The word breast is associated more with sexuality than health – and I chose not to correct her then because she had more to share.

I immediately diverted my thoughts to listen to her again. I asked her if she is deciding to seek medical attention. She said that she was scared to mention this to her family because she felt shy talking about a condition that was related to her breast. Moreover, she said that there were no female oncologists that she was aware of.

I once again decided not to correct her but I extended my support in coming with her for a breast examination, encouraging her to see a doctor – whether male or female.

She said ‘how can ‘we’ let a strange man look and touch our chest’. Till date, she has neither told her family about it nor gotten a clinical breast examination done, despite the fact that I try to remind her the importance of it.

Just like my friend, I too was brought up in an Indian-Muslim family, and this is the reason my friend used the word ‘we’ in most of her sentences. Yes, I was brought up learning the same traditions, embracing the same culture and practising the same religion like her – but there was a difference, a huge one.

I was brought up to discuss issues openly – be it anything, I was brought up to not make religion a practise of fear and I was brought up with equal say with my brothers.

My friend’s condition is not alien to me - I too have painful breast lumps. Just like her, few years ago, I was scared to visit a doctor. It took me a while before I decided to openly pen my condition down because I feared to be judged.

The first thing I did was call my husband to help me clear the dilemma I had. He said, if you think by bringing yourself out would help other women – then go for it. Bearing in mind my friend’s cultural taboo that is stopping her from seeking treatment and many other women like her – I decided to step out of my shoes.

During my teenage years, I discovered a lump on the right side of my breast. It wasn’t painful then. I told my parents about it. This was ten years ago. We couldn’t find an oncologist in Arusha where we lived.

So I got my first clinical breast examination done by a surgeon. When my mother and I stepped in the examination room, I remember asking the surgeon if he could examine with my t-shirt on. It wasn’t possible and I was very embarrassed.

The lump was diagnosed as non-malignant. My parents and I had nothing to worry about. But as years passed, the lump grew painful and so did my conscious.

This time I decided to keep it to myself – I did not want to feel embarrassed again in the examination room. Last year, something unexpected happened that made me think twice. I met an old lady in her late 70’s who underwent mastectomy – a surgery where the entire breast is removed to treat breast cancer. After hearing her out, she said, I only regret one thing – I was never open about my condition till it was too late.

I sat on her words for three days, till I decided to let go my fear of going for a clinical breast examination. Upon my decision, I rang my parents in Arusha wanting to know what their thoughts were upon my decision to go for a second opinion to a male oncologist regarding my breast lumps, which are now painful. My father said, “Health should always be your priority and you need to do what needs to be done.”

I got my second clinical breast examination done in Dar es Salaam. The oncologist said that I have nothing to panic about and 80-90 per cent of breast lumps in young women are benign and so was mine. It meant that the lump was noncancerous. But other breast lump can be a sign of breast cancer. I wasn’t too sure whether I felt a sense of relief because the results were positive or because I challenged the taboo of getting a clinical breast examination done.

More than 60 per cent of cancer deaths occur in the developing world, according to medical sources. Tanzania, with a population of 45 million people, has an estimation showing that 40,000 new cancer cases occur each year.

Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer among women in Tanzania after cervical cancer. According to the 2014 Ocean Road Cancer Institute’s statistics, more than 400 breast cancer cases have been reported which represents 10 per cent of all women affected by breast cancer countrywide.

Besides the fact that there is very little knowledge about the disease, discussing it remains taboo in many families and they view it as immoral for women to go to the hospital for check-ups or even discuss it even within their family.

The breast is part of your body just like an arm, leg, teeth and hair – it concerns your health and not an object of sexuality. There is nothing to be shy about, oncologists know their job and you should let go your fear to trust them. You must take the first step.