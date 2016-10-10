My mother’s battle incubated me

By Shubila Ruth Kikoko

I started writing this chapter on the day that marked 17 years since my mom passed away. Siima reminded us about the anniversary with a text in our siblings group on WhatsApp. Laying on my bed, my head facing the ceiling and legs pulled to my chest, I was taken back in memory lane. I thought of how blessed we are to have had her as our mother. Tears started flowing down to my ears as I thought of her life near death.

Then I heard birds singing outside my balcony – my dorm room was just a bedroom with a balcony – through which I got to enjoy a breathtaking view of nature. There were a lot of trees and beautiful birds that landed on them. As I looked onto the direction of the beautiful distraction from my thoughts I realized my curtains were still closed.

I was still under the duvet covers since it was a slightly cold morning. It was the beginning of spring in Wuhan. While still under the covers, I pulled my laptop and started writing. I thought it was a perfect day to write as I reminisced with gratitude, wonder and joy about my mom’s life.

Here we go.

I remember clearly when my mom told me that she will go to the hospital to get her breasts tested. This was in late 1996 when I was in Form One. It was just the two of us in her bedroom. She said she had a swelling in one of her breasts.

“Could it be cancer?” I asked with concerns.

“Shubi!!” she said.

That’s all she said as she was preparing to go out. I don’t know where that came from because at that time I didn’t know what cancer was. If I knew cancer, then I wouldn’t have dared to ask that question. Somehow I always felt like I had jinxed her just by asking her that. Aunt Christina (my mother’s younger sister), she later told us that mom had told her that she suspects a swelling on her breast when she was breastfeeding her last born – my brother Ibrahim who was born in 1988.

I remember how after she got the results, she started getting counselling at the church she was attending. I think that’s when she decided that she was not going to remove her left breast, the affected one. It was okay in the beginning. She continued going to work as usual. She was a nursing teacher at the time, at the biggest national referral hospital in the country – Muhimbili National Hospital – which wasn’t far from our house. She used to walk to work. But things weren’t really the same.

Fast forward a year and a half later, the cancer had become so severe and had been eating away the affected breast. The pain had spread throughout her upper arm, shoulder and upper back.

It reached a point that my mother could not bathe herself. It hurt me to see her this way. This is when I got into close contact with the disease and how it can eat your body away piece by piece.

The breast skin was bare open. It was all pink, filled with pus. As I cleaned the breast some parts of her skin would come out with the sterilized cloth that I used for cleaning.

It was extremely painful, I could see it, and I could feel it with every fleeting touch of the disinfectant touching her skin. But worse was the thought, the psychological torture, I would think, that she had to see part of her body decaying while she was still living.

She had lost a lot of weight at that time and after a while, the second breast started to be infected as well. If am not mistaken, its morphine injections that she used for her pain in every four hours. The pain was too strong.

She received a dozen of these medicines to treat herself at home because she was not admitted. I think they allowed this knowing that she was a nurse by profession and also her friend who was a nurse lived in the same apartment building.

The medicine was in a little see through glass, maybe 6 centimetres in length and 2 centimetres in width. It had a thin neck which we would break the neck and take out the liquid with a syringe. I remember how mom used to call us to help her break the neck before giving herself shots on her thigh.

There was a time her thighs were swollen and she had to teach me and sometimes – when I wasn’t around my younger sister Siima how to give her an injection.

I remember this clearly, she said, “Divide the buttock in four parts and you should inject the lower left part.” I still can remember the feeling when the needle passed through her flesh every time I gave her an injection.

At the age of 16, I was nursing my mother, giving her injections and giving her infected body a bath. Looking back and thinking about this, I acknowledge that it was all God’s deeds. I don’t know how we got the strength to do all that.

I remember how mum would call me when I was watching ‘Days of Our Lives’ on TV with my siblings.