My testimony: Nurses deserve a good turn

By Salome Gregory sgregory@thecitizen.co.tz

I was giving birth to my fourth child but I had never had an enjoyable childbirth experience until that day on 15th August 2016 when I was assisted, while in labour, by a nurse at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH). This day remains in my fond memories to date.

When it was the right time to give birth, this nurse took me through all the steps, as though she knew me well. May be it’s the routine for all nurses but this really felt exceptional. She encouraged me all the time. She assured me that I would make it. She was right. Indeed I did make it!

Just when I acknowledged that I owed her a token, she simply uttered words of thanks and referred me to her block manager where I had to officially submit my appreciation.

But, since then, she has remained a close friend, even when we meet outside the hospital.

In Tanzania, nurses have earned a bad reputation because of what people say about them in the public domain.

However, this is understandable. There are complaints from clients about the standards of customer care services in several sectors across the country.

The health sector has not been spared. However, it should remain clear that nurses are few, just as the doctors are.

Despite working in difficult conditions, the nurses strive to help women in labour wards as they bring another life on earth.

My personal experience with the nurse who took care of me at MNH, has taught me lessons. Through her care, I got a feeling that I had never experienced for the last 11 years; in all the four times I have gone in labour.

The care I once doubted

There is a moment I doubted the kind of care that I got from another nurse. That was five years ago. I still remember every stage as she struggled with me during labour. Was it negligence? I don’t know.

When I was already in labour, she told me not to push so that she could bring gloves, scissors, but it was already too late as the baby was making its way to the world. With gloves off, the nurse had to rupture the placenta using a scissor.

She then quickly put on her gloves and helped me through. I am glad she succeeded. However, until to date, I still have a feeling that I was mishandled. Professionals can help clarify this for me.

I do believe that if I was well handled, my newborn shouldn’t have fallen sick. This is because, the newly born baby got what doctors later told me was sepsis, meaning there was an infection during the birth process. I had to stay in hospital for more days as my baby was undergoing treatment at MNH.

Encounter with my favourite

I was now giving birth to my fourth child. After I had gone through all the antenatal procedures with my Gynecologist, time came for me to be in the hands of the nurses.

Soon as I entered labour ward, I met a nurse named Mugara, with a smiling face, asking me where my bag was. I told her I had only gone there for antenatal purposes, however, she looked at me and smiled again. It turns out that I was now going to deliver.

While helping me with my hand bag and a clinic card, she directed me on to the bed. We had a chat on the history of my former experiences on how long did it take from one child to another, how they weighed, how was the labour and so on.

She explained to me what to expect with the fourth child. She asked me on what could be the right method for me to monitor my labour. However, it is the question I never experienced before I had to choose a method which covered my belly.

She told me generally during fourth pregnancy women tend to bleed more. And assured me it is normal if it happens and there are injections ready to handle the situation.

When strong labour came, she was by my side, taking note of every step. “Take a deep breath, and take it out slowly,’’ she told me. She also told me it was okay to cry if I felt like doing so. However, she insisted I should remain calm and ask anything I wanted to ask.