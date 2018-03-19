My view on health in Tanzania

By Song Tao

I am pleased to see the pace at which development is taking place in the medical sector in Tanzania, however, I would have loved to see people in the country grab these opportunities to solve their health challenges at the same pace.

For the many years I have worked in Tanzania, I have seen trends that point to a good future, showing opportunities that people must learn to exploit.

First and foremost, there are many Tanzania doctors with Master Degree or PHDs from abroad who have been collaborating with local experts in solving some of the pressing health challenges that had troubled Tanzanians f or many years.

Modern medical equipment and advanced surgical operations that weren’t possible in the country are now being carried out, thanks to such collaborative efforts.

I heard of the cochlea implant surgery and the kidney transplant surgery at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) which were carried out, thanks to such collaborative efforts.

I am of opinion that if such services are expanded to a much higher level, such that people in most rural parts of the country benefit from them, the gap between the rural and urban areas in terms of medical care will be reduced greatly.

At this point, encouraging doctors to go and work in rural areas, arrange medical camps to treat certain diseases, and seems to be a good measure that would help in achieving the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goal.

This of course goes along with decisions such as increasing the budget for health, building new dispensaries in rural areas and supplying medical equipment there.

I have been working in Tanzania from 2007 up until today. It’s about 8 years now. When I was a Child, I heard Tanzania and China are the best friends.

In August, 2006, Ministry of Health of China was recruiting 25 Chinese doctors to work in Tanzanian for two years, including one interpreter.

I was a language lecturer at Weifang Medical University, Shandong Province so I got the golden chance to come to Tanzania as an interpreter.

Now, I am finishing my contract and would be returning to China. However, the China Medical Team which I lead, has been working in Tanzania from 1968.

This year, it is 50 year’ anniversary and already, there is a 24th batch of China medical team; including 25 Chinese doctors working in Tanzania.

They have worked in MNH, Dodoma, Tabora and Mara Regional Hospitals.

Three doctors are working at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) and one doctor is working at Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI while four doctors are working at Mbeya Zone Referral Hospital.

In July and October and December of 2016, the China medical team went to rural areas in Lindi region for free medical service and free distribution of medicine for villagers.

We witnessed villagers who have been suffering from high blood pressure for many years, but they didn’t know. Hypertension and diabetes have become a normal occurrence in rural areas but people are less aware about them.

They only come to learn about them when things have gotten worse and they are suffering from complications. That is to say, there in an increasing need for medical checkups in rural areas.

Learning from what we saw in Lindi, many villagers were so happy to see us. They needed our help. That’s when I realized that there is great need in rural parts of Tanzania.

The Chinese Government built the JKCI for cardiac operations. This means that Tanzanians won’t be going abroad and spend a lot of money on heart diseases there.

We are pleased that there is much hope in Tanzania about the health sector and this is my appeal to all Tanzanians:Learn to make use of what is available now!