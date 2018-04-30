New prostate cancer test developed

Dar es Salaam. Researchers in Scotland have now come up with a new technique of diagnosing prostate cancer by using ultrasound, raising fresh hopes of getting a more accurate and reliable method of identifying disease in patients, compared to the existing tools. Currently, in Tanzania and elsewhere in the world, prostate cancer is diagnosed using a blood test known as Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) or through Digital Rectal Examination (DRE); where a healthcare professional inserts a gloved finger into the rectum to check for abnormalities. In other settings, a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan or biopsy could be done. The researchers, from Dundee University, said each of these diagnostic tools being used currently carried “significant problems.”

The new one, known as Shear Wave Electrography (SWE) is touted by the scientists being more accurate, reliable and targets the prostate with ultrasound. Although it may take years before the new test navigates through the long logistical chains and be accessible to Tanzanians, some 1,200 to 1,300 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in Tanzania, according to Prostate Cancer Africa, a website managed by the US-based Prostate Cancer International.

How new technology was developed. Researchers sampled 200 patients and found out that the new technique—the SWE--was able to detect 89 per cent of prostate cancers and could identify more aggressive cancers and those beginning to spread outside the prostate.

The university’s professor of surgical uro-oncology, Ghulam Nabi, said, “Prostate cancer is one of the most difficult to pinpoint.

“We are still in a position where our diagnosis of prostate cancer is extremely inefficient, leading to unnecessary treatments for many patients.”

He said, in a statement, “We can now see with much greater accuracy what tissue is cancerous, where it is and what level of treatment it needs.”

The news of this breakthrough comes at a time when men in Tanzania are being encouraged to take up early screening for the disease. However, the current modes of diagnosis being used—PSA and DRE have either been out of reach for many people or have proved controversial to some, respectively.

Researchers at the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas), carried out a study in Tanzania, in 2012 and realized that the PSA blood test for prostate cancer could not be afforded by most men.