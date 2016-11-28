By Dr Heri Tungaraza

Cancer campaigns are meant to raise awareness especially in this part of the world where patients still report to health facilities in the late stages of the disease. Through campaigns and knowledge dissemination about cancer, it could mean many lives saved.

But, to make this sensitisation sustainable, these special calendars exist. This passing month, November, was dedicated to two deadly malignancies, lung and pancreatic cancers.

Lung cancer

Lung cancer, is the second most common malignancy among both men and women. However, it’s far more lethal than breast cancer and prostates causing more deaths in both sexes.

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is leading a joint effort among a consortium of non-profit lung cancer patient advocacy organisations and individuals. This effort was designed to produce a coordinated, harmonised public awareness campaign for Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) this November of 2016.

A critical part of this campaign has been to share and widely promote the stories of lung cancer survivors, caregivers and families of those who have been diagnosed with lung cancer

There are about three types of lung cancer; non-small lung cancer, small cell lung cancer and carcinoid lung cancer. It’s important for a patient to know these types because it means a lot in terms of progress to recovery of the patient.

It’s a gross mistake to believe that lung cancer or any other cancer is single entity. As science keeps answering many questions, the dream of precision in medicine is now more feasible than ever.

The symptoms of lung cancer are many but the usual presentations are a dry cough with or without blood, chest pain, hoarseness of voice, weakness and tiredness.

Tobacco smoking is highly associated with lung cancer and hence smokers are advised to quit immediately; to cut down their risk. Depending on the extent of the cancer, the treatment can either be surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

Pancreatic cancer

Then, let’s see pancreatic cancer. When the cells of the pancreas lose control and begin to grow nonstop, a cancer in this organ develops.

Behind the stomach, a pancreas is found and it has three parts, a head, body and a tapering tail; almost resembling a fish. It’s usually 6 inches long in an adult and has a major role to play in digestion of food.

The symptoms of this cancer may include painless jaundice, abdominal pain and weight loss.

The risk factors to this kind of cancer are numerous but they are shared by many others. They include exposure to certain chemicals, tobacco smoking, obesity and overweight, factors that can actually be changed.

People who have diabetes have been shown to have a higher risk of developing pancreatic cancer especially those who have type 2 diabetes. The reasons for this apparent connection are unclear.

As we mark this month, we are reminded that these cancers are still robbing us of our loved ones, day in day out and for this matter, we need to introduce novel ways to diagnose these cancers early.