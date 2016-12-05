PHARMACIST : Getting off the hook with Hep B

By Dr. Sajjad Fazel

Each time we mark World Aids Day—like we did on the first of December, I tend to recall a similar infectious disease, Hepatitis B. Like HIV/Aids, hepatitis B is a serious viral infection that can lead to death.

However, in Tanzania, the rate of hepatitis B transmission is at 8 per cent, this exceeds the rate of HIV transmission, which is below 6 per cent, according to recent data availed by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Among those suffering from liver cancer, 60 per cent also suffered from hepatitis B. Hence, it’s quite important to raise awareness on this health problem.

Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). For some people, hepatitis B infection becomes chronic, meaning it lasts more than six months.

Having chronic hepatitis B increases your risk of developing liver failure and liver cancer. Most people infected with hepatitis B as adults recover fully, even if their signs and symptoms are severe.

The most common Signs and symptoms of hepatitis B include: abdominal pain, dark urine, fever, joint pain, loss of appetite, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, weakness and jaundice.

Hepatitis B is transmitted in the following ways

•Sexual contact: You may become infected if you have unprotected sex with an infected partner whose blood, saliva, semen or vaginal secretions enter your body.

•Sharing of needles / Accidental needle stick injury: HBV is easily transmitted through needles and syringes contaminated with infected blood. Sharing intravenous (IV) drug paraphernalia puts you at high risk of hepatitis B.

•Mother to child: Pregnant women infected with HBV can pass the virus to their babies during childbirth. However, the newborn can be vaccinated to avoid getting infected in almost all cases.

The treatment of acute hepatitis B is to have good nutrition and continue drinking lots of fluids as the body’s own immune system fights the infection effectively.

However, for a person who has Chronic hepatitis B infection that lasts for more than 6 months, medications are used to reduce the risk of liver disease.

The medications used include; Antiviral medications that help fight the virus and slow its ability to damage the liver. For people suffering from a severely damaged liver, liver transplant is the only option.

Protecting from acquiring hepatitis B infection

Recently, it was reported that 70 per cent of Tanzanian men have extra-marital affairs and 60 per cent of them consent to sexual relations within 24 hours.

This is very alarming with the spread of hepatitis B among many. Below are few methods one can take to protect themselves from acquiring hepatitis B infection.

•Make sex safer : Talk to your partner about hepatitis B infection and ensure you always use condoms. However, it’s very important to note that condoms don’t eliminate the risk of infection but rather reduce it.

•Tell your sexual partner to get tested: Anyone with whom you’ve had sex needs to be tested for the virus. Your partners also need to know their HBV status so that they don’t infect others.

•Don’t share implements: If you use IV drugs, never share needles and syringes. And don’t share razor blades or toothbrushes, which may carry traces of infected blood.