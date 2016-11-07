PHARMACIST : Stay hydrated to beat the heat

By Dr Sajjad Fazel

We’ve all experience dehydration. You sweat a lot, feel tired and get dizzy. Dehydration is a very common problem in numerous countries including Tanzania. However, it is something that can be avoided very easily.

Importance of Hydration:

Our body is made up of 70 percent water, which is important for numerous body functions.

Being dehydrated by just 2 percent begins to hinder the body’s performance.

It slows the activity of various enzymes and reduces the rate of metabolism.

Staying hydrated is important for normal bowel movements, healthy skin and also aids in the prevention of urinary tract infections.

Symptoms of Dehydration:

The following are symptoms that you are dehydrated; headache, dry mouth, muscle cramps, dizziness, impaired memory and concentration, thirst, constipation and fatigue.

Another simple method of finding out your hydration level is by checking the colour of urine and sweat rate.

If the color of your urine is a clear pale yellow or straw color then you are well hydrated. However, if your urine is dark yellow it shows severe dehydration.

Similarly, you can weigh yourself before and after an exercise. If there is no difference in weight then you are properly hydrated.

Amount and Sources of Water:

The recommended daily water intake is between 1.5 – 2 litres a day, which makes about 8 to 10 glasses a day. However, people with renal conditions, performing strenuous exercises and pregnant/breast feeding women are advised to take more water.

The best way to stay hydrated is to drink water. Though drinking other fluids and eating fruits high in water content, all count to the daily water intake. Water is best as it contains zero calories. Those who’d like a little taste can always add slices of lime, orange and cucumber.

Coconut water is also a great way of keeping hydrated. In some places, it is used to treat dehydration. It contains a good amount of sodium, potassium and other minerals.

Fruits & fruit juices are also great as they contain essential vitamins and minerals. Watermelon juice is recommended due to its high water content.

Other fruits and vegetables with high water content include; strawberries, pineapple, grapefruit, cucumbers, celery, broccoli, lettuce, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Fizzy drinks should be avoided due to its high sugar content and caffeinated drinks could cause mild diuresis. Fizzy drinks are something that we have been warned against on countless occasions.

And it’s not just the ‘full-fat’ versions. Diet fizzy drinks can also have extremely harmful effects, studies have pointed out.

Alcohol causes dehydration and should be avoided.

Myths and Truths:

1. Myth: Thirst isn’t a good hydration tool

Truth: Our thirst mechanism is very accurate. Majority of people met their hydration needs by letting thirst be their guide and this is quite accurate.

2. Myth: Pure water is best for hydration

Truth: Water is a great way to hydrate, however it may not always be the best choice. After running or cycling for 10kms in hot sunny day, you’ve lost a lot of salt through sweat. Therefore, a sports drink containing minerals and glucose would be a better option.

3. Myth: You can never have too much water.