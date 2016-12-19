PHARMACIST : Test HIV early to live longer

By Dr Sajjad Fazael

Whenever you’re in a situation where you think that you might have come in contact with HIV, it is best to get tested immediately. And if found positive, begin taking anti-retroviral medications.

There is a lot of stigmatization towards those infected with HIV. In most cases, the society is quick to blame people with HIV for committing adultery. However, there are many ways through which one can be infected, including needle stick injuries or blood transfusion from people who weren’t tested through appropriate certified methods.

It is important to note that a lot of people with a positive HIV status do not take medications due to the fear of being judged. It is time to stop judging people because of this.

During the 80’s people used to keep away from those suffering from HIV. It used to be a surety of death. However, that is somehow not the case today where HIV can not only be easily diagnosed but also managed with medications allowing a person to live a healthy lifestyle.

A recent study conducted by the World Health Organization shows that 40 per cent of people suffering from HIV are not aware of their positive status.

This is a serious concern in today’s ever-growing and dynamic society. The benefits of early testing allows a person to reduce high-risk behavior which may lead to the spread of the infection and also allow a person to seek medical help before their health deteriorates further.

We all know that HIV does not cause death directly but reduces the immune system, allowing other opportunistic infections to cause serious harm and eventually death.

An early diagnosis can help someone make changes in their lifestyle and take precautions regarding their health and sexual well-being so as to not contract other infections or infect others.

Among other things, beginning early treatment is also very important. According to the World Health Organization, there is clear evidence that treating HIV-positive people sooner with easier to manage, safe and affordable medication is shown to keep patients healthy, reduce the viral load in blood and also lower the risk of HIV human to human transmission.

With the improvement in technology, anti-retroviral medications come in fixed dose combinations which are safe and easy to take. This is far better than having to take numerous medications as it was in the olden days.

A recent study conducted under the UNAIDS has shown that the risk of AIDS, other serious illnesses and death was reduced by 53 percent among people who started anti-retroviral treatment early, when the CD4 cell count was above 500. Despite compelling evidence showing the benefits of early anti-retroviral therapy, numerous people decide to start taking anti-retroviral medications very late.

This is mainly due to poor counselling, peer pressure and the society’s outlook on such patients. It is important for communities, public and private organizations to work together in order to not only reduce stigma, but also create more awareness, increase the availability and access to anti-retroviral therapy.

And, just recently, the power of Anti-retroviral Therapy (ART) in taming HIV/AIDS in Tanzania has finally gained ground as the country embarks on the ambitious scheme of putting everyone who is HIV-positive on the life-long medications. Tanzania’s current vision in part of the UNAids 90-90-90 targets that entails diagnosing 90 percent of people who are HIV infected; putting 90 percent of them on ARVs so that the virus is suppressed in 90 percent of all the HIV-positive individuals by the year 2020.