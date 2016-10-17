PHARMACIST : The need for family physicians

By Dr Sajjad Fazel sajjadfazel@hotmail.com

Family Medicine is a specialty that is not commonly heard of in Tanzania. It is a specialty that is key in solving our health crises.

Family physicians are specialists that deal with a broad range of medical diseases and conditions.

Hence, an increase in family physicians would lead to better healthcare for the public.

Family medicine is a specialty in medicine that deals with continued and comprehensive health care for a person and their family.

It is a specialty that integrates the clinical, biological, and behavioral and social sciences.

The scope of family medicine is vast and includes the treatment pertaining to patients of all ages, gender and disease conditions.

A family physician is a doctor who is trained to handle patients in a bio-clinical and social manner. He is the initial contact of the patient and community. He sees patients of all demographics and treats the patient using a holistic approach by providing primary care.

The primary care offered includes:

Early disease detection & secondary disease prevention: This involves doing necessary tests in order to detect a disease before it occurs or escalates. It is done to prevent a future health condition or serious complication from occuring.

The family physician will assess the patient and only perform tests and examinations that are necessary. These tests help detect and prevent many conditions such as; breast cancer, prostate cancer and diabetes Preventive aspect & Health promotion: A family physician is trained in giving the best expert advice on disease conditions and treatment.

Often, the physician advices the patient on life style modifications and understands the patients problems not only from a medical perspective but also social and economical. A family physician would take into consideration a persons financial background and social needs before giving any treatment or vaccinatons.

Palliative & rehabilitative support. Family physicians are best suited for providing long term support to patients. They understand all the nitty gritty details about their patient and hence can provide precise advice for patients suffering from chronic conditions.

Comparison of Family Physicians. A family physician has a holistic approach to health and diagnoses which is quite different from a specialist. A family physician would look at a problem in a very broad way.

For instance, a person suffering from headaches visiting a specialist will most likely undergo an MRI to check for migraines.

However, a family physician would consider other causes such as; stress, lack of sleep and dehydration.

A family physician has the necessary skills and expertise to find the core of the problem that caused a certain disease or condition. Unlike General Practitioners, Family physicians diagnose by focusing on the cause of the disease such as environmental factors and find appropriate solutions.

Family Medicine in Tanzania

Family Medicine is a relatively new and upcoming specialty in Tanzania.

It is a specialty that has the potential of alleviating major health issues by increasing the overall health in the country in a cost-effective manner.

In the USA and Cuba, Family physicians are placed in district and regional hospitals throughout the country.