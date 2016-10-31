PHARMACIST : You might have cyberchondria

By Dr Sajjad Fazel

Have you ever searched for signs and symptoms on the web, trying to figure out what ailments you suffer from only to have convinced yourself that you suffer from an incurable exotic disease?

This happens to millions of people everyday. Numerous times people search for their symptoms online hoping to get a diagnosis and a cure only to find they have a chronic illness. This increases their anxiety and they continue searching repeatedly worrying themselves more than ever. There is a term coined for this – Cyberchondria.

The Problem:

Cyberchondria is the unfounded escalation of concerns about common symptoms based on review of search results and literature online.

A recent study has shown that six out of ten people prefer using the internet over visiting a doctor when they’re feeling ill.

A fifth of the people convinced themselves that they are suffering from a heart attack and forty six percent were worried they had a terminal illness. This is what happens when people search for symptoms online without having a sound medical background.

The main problem with looking for a diagnosis online is that it causes anxiety, stress and worry in numerous people. There are many disease with concurring symptoms. Headache for example is common for several conditions like migraine, dehydration, brain tumor, dengue fever, and meningitis.

Many a times patients have anxiety, panic and fear and want to get a quick diagnosis. Hence, they would believe the first three conditions that appear to be true. A study has shown that majority of the people searching for symptoms online would convince themselves of a diagnoses after the first two symptoms checks out. And a good number would believe they have more than one illness.

Another major problem is false diagnosis. A study conducted by Engage Mutual has shown 28% of people with abdominal pain mistakenly self-diagnosed appendicitis. The study also showed a sixth of the people suffering from migraine thought they had a brain tumor. Other common self-misdiagnosed problems include stiff joints for arthritis, indigestion for heart attack, shortness of breath for lung disease, lower back ache for kidney disease and drowsiness for chronic fatigue.

The reason search engines do not always give you the right diagnosis is because it doesn’t take into consideration your specifics. Your history, background, current medications, etc. Thus the answers and diagnoses one receives from search engines are very general and not tailored to the specific individual.

There are also several websites online that give false recovery stories. A number of sites selling fake or unregistered products would give false recovery stories to promote their product.

Often times, people fail to distinguish between an authentic medical website and a blog written by a ran-dom person.

Also, majority of the cases online are extreme cases which happen very rarely and cannot be used as a comparison for diagnosis.

The Solution:

How can we use search engines correctly? Firstly, whenever you’re feeling ill or have certain symptoms you should visit your general practitioner for a correct diagnosis.

After the doctor has given you a confirmed diagnosis, you can use the internet to learn more about the condition and medications.

Only use trusted sites. This is key. There are certain sites that are authentic and would give you sound medical information about your condition.

Do not abandon your doctors prescription for any medications or treatments online.