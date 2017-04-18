PHARMACIST: Six healthy eating habits for you

By Dr Sajjad Sherally Fazel sajjadfazel@hotmail.com

Many people who struggle with their health or weight say that they have tried every diet or food plan available without long term success. The issue is that the changes they make end up being short term and their old habits soon return.

The reality is this: healthy eating habits aren’t as confusing or as restrictive as many people imagine.

The key to success is to develop eating habits that will not only help you reach your goals, but also leave you feeling full and with plenty of energy to do your activities.

Here are a few six essential eating habits which, once you have made them part of your routine, they will have you set up for achieving your goals.

1. Eat unprocessed food

Many of the packaged foods we buy today are aimed for our convenience, but they are not healthy and they do more harm than benefit to us.

Packaged food tends to be higher in fat, salt and sugar than food cooked from scratch, while lacking nutrients and fibre.

Hence, instead of stocking the pantry and shelves with toxic packaged food, cooking with fresh vegetables, lean meat, eggs and milk and eating plenty of nuts and legumes would help.

2. Switch to more whole grains

Whole grains tend to offer more fibre and nutrients than the “white” varieties.

Researchers have found that overweight people who ate foods that contain wholegrain lost more weight than those who ate refined wheat.

Furthermore, on the taste side, whole grains have more texture and flavour and they help keeping you feeling fuller for longer.

You can start this by buying wholemeal bread instead of white bread, brown rice instead of white rice and wholegrain pasta.

3. Keep an eye on your portions

You can surely eat all the broccoli and spinach you want to eat, however when it comes to high - calorie foods, portion control is the key.

When in restaurants, split a dish with friend instead of ordering one dish per person, do not order anything that has been supersized.

Instead of having big portions, have small portions but eat more often, as eating more often reduces cortisol levels, which help both men and women reduce belly fat.

4. Drink plenty of water

Instead of drinking soda or iced tea, drinking just plain water is vital and it keeps your body functioning.

A healthy amount for men to drink water is 2.6 litres per day and women should have 2.1 litres.

Therefore it would be handy to buy yourself an aluminium drinking bottle and keep it on hand filled with water to sip on all day.

5. Do not miss breakfast

One of the common habits of people who have achieved and maintained a large amount of weight loss are those who have breakfast every day.

Furthermore, people who eat breakfast regularly have better vitamin and mineral levels and eat few calories from fat.

Experts have also mentioned that those people who struggle with overeating habits are those who under eat during the first part of the day.

6. Change to healthy cooking methods

Avoid deep frying, boiling vegetables until they are drained of colour as that removes the nutrients. Avoid buying processed sauces as they contain a lot sugar and salt.

Try to grill or barbecue meat, fish and vegetables instead of frying them, use herbs or spices and ground pepper instead of salt, use vinegar or lemon juice instead of salad dressing and make your own sauces rather than using bottled or sachet version.