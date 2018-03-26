Perils of this good-looking mosquito

By Syriacus Buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. It has white markings on its legs and a decoration in the form of a lyre on the upper surface of its thorax—which is indeed good looking—however, it spreads a virus that could make you fall ill or even die. It’s the Aedes aegypti, a mosquito, so small but one that has wreaked havoc in many tropical countries across the world.

In Tanzania, It’s known for spreading viruses that cause chikungunya, yellow fever, zika fever and dengue.

Aedes aegypti are “sip feeders”, preferring to take small blood meals from lots of people. This makes them prolific at spreading disease, entomologists say.

This mosquito most commonly feeds at dusk and dawn, indoors, in shady areas, or when the weather is cloudy. It’s the female that bites. It needs the protein in blood to develop its eggs, therefore it has acquired something of a taste for humans.

Yet still, it can bite and spread infection all year long and at any time of day. That’s why we are advised to wear long-sleeved clothing and long trousers when outdoors during the day and evening.

Is it alone? No

There are roughly 3,500 species of mosquito buzzing about on the Earth’s surface. They have invaded most parts of the world.

Tanzania is not spared. However, their preferred prey is none other than, YOU.

They are in varieties, however, Anopheles, Culex and Aedes have become notorious for the diseases they spread, leading to suffering and death.

Most dangerous animal on earth?

Some say a mosquito could be the most dangerous animal in the world. According to the World Billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates, referring to the mosquito as most dangerous, depends on how you define the word, “dangerous”.

He queries in an article he wrote in his blog ‘gatesnotes.com’, saying: “What would you say is the most dangerous animal on Earth? Sharks? Snakes? Humans?

In his view, you’re not even close. He says, “I’ve had a thing about sharks since the first time I saw Jaws. But if you’re judging by how many people are killed by an animal every year, then the answer isn’t any of the above. It’s the mosquitoes.

“When it comes to killing humans, no other animal even comes close,” he says, pointing to the WHO’s demographic mapping showing that more than half of the world’s population lives in areas where this mosquito species is present.

So, if you live in any part of the world where the mosquitoes are endemic. Your body becomes some sort of a playground and dining hall for them.

They are adept at the “sneak attack” – approaching victims from behind and biting ankles and elbows to avoid being noticed.

At times it’s our fault. We have let pools of water — in trenches and old tires — collect next to our homes. It might as well have happened in the process setting up massive mosquito real estates.

Look around your home, are there breeding grounds for them? Their presence is raising our collective risk of contracting diseases spread by them—they are the mosquitoes; ravaging economies, causing panic and making travel from country to country become a disease-spreading process.

What’s more?

In May 2014, when a dengue fever epidemic was announced in Dar es Salaam, the Surface and Maritime Transport Agency (Sumatra) and the health ministry officials swarmed on to buses at Ubungo Terminal; headed out to the countryside.

Armed with knapsack sprayers, the officials fumigated the buses. The fear was that small bite of this insect could cause a big threat, and travelers were either at risk or could potentially spread the virus to other people if bitten by the Aedes Egypti.

That’s why, at that time, the government was in a spirited campaign to deal with the day-time biting mosquito in an effort to keep the entire country safe.

Three deaths had been attributed to dengue, but there were 1,017 confirmed cases on Tanzania mainland and one case in Zanzibar, so, public health officials were not taking chances with the mosquito.

The worldwide incidence of dengue is reportedly increasing. World Health Organization (WHO) figures show it has risen 30-fold in the past 30 years.

Resurfaces? No really

Just last week, a headline in a local newspaper screamed: “Beware, dengue fever is back in Dar es Salaam.” Details of the story revealed that 11 people had been diagnosed with the virus that causes dengue fever.

Did dengue fever resurface? Well, for the past four years, researchers have been warning of the presence of many undiagnosed cases of dengue fever in Tanzania.

And, in most cases, high profile interventions have been taken when such media reports begin to spread about dengue.

However, doctors should always think harder when it comes to treating patients with fever, says Dr Mrisho Lupinda, a researcher based in Dar es Salaam.

“Let’s congratulate the doctors[who recently diagnosed the patients with dengue...] ....otherwise if they could not think harder...the same [symptoms of malaria in those patients]…could start appeariaring again and again...Public health facilities lack dengue tests kits....” says Dr Lupinda.

A clinical epidemiologist and research scientist from Ifakara Health Institute (IHI), Dr Fredrick Haraka says the symptoms of dengue fever are very much similar to those of malaria.

“Quite often, dengue fever or other viral diseases are suspected when people with such symptoms test negative for malaria at health facilitie,”

That’s why, according to a study published last year, scientists urged that dengue needs to become part of regular disease surveillance in Tanzania.

The study was published May last year in the European Journal of Tropical Medicine and International Health, titled: Dengue data and surveillance in Tanzania.

“Control measures need to be instituted with a focus on building human resource capacity and integrating dengue control measures in ongoing health programmes, for both preventive and curative interventions,’’ the scientists suggest.

What should be the media’s role?

In an interview with Your Health, the World Health Organisation’s representative to Tanzania, Dr Adiele Onyeze says there should be close collaboration between the media and public health experts before releasing such health information to the public.

“…sometimes what media may reports as dengue could be malaria or any other disease, which is why there is a process for confirmation of any of this that’s reported,’’ he cautions.

He suggests, “What we urge is that, the media might give indication to what is happening…the rest should be left to the experts in the ministry to confirm whatever disease, and not draw panic into the communities.”

“The role of the media might be to pick up these signals and let the experts in the health sector to confirm, and let ministry and WHO take on appropriate actions,’’ says Dr Onyeze.

Dealing with the menacing insects

The Chief Medical Officer, Professor Mohammed Bakari tells Your Health that the government is currently focusing on eliminating mosquitoes.

This, he says, is done through the use of long lasting insecticide treated bed nets (LLITN), larvae source management (LSM); including use of biolarvicides and indoor residual spraying (IRS).

“Also environmental hygiene and public and engagement are key. We should now invest more in educating the public, this may come with a huge positive impact,” he says.