Rains not going away and villager in us is exposed!

By Wa Muayanza

It’s continually raining, wet and chilly at times. That’s the kind of weather we’re having currently and residents of Bongo’s commercial capital aren’t amused. You often hear the lament: Oh, it’s like we’re in Kilimanjaro! God! Are we in Njombe or what? Ah; we might as well be in Arusha! Woi! It’s like we’re in Mbeya! Fellows who happen to hail from the land of UhuRuto can be heard wondering why Dar is behaving like Nairobi; or Kericho!

As we all agree, beer tastes better when the weather is warm or when it’s hot even, the way Dar is most of the year. Yeah, here we normally talk about a man craving for a beer to quench his thirst. Kukata kiu, we say in Kiswahili. A desire to wet his throat.

Now besides the water pouring from the heavens, the wetness, mud, ponds and mini rivers everywhere, it’s kind of cold at times. It means, we no longer have our usual reason (read excuse) to have a beer. The present weather is not “drink friendly”, yet we still patronise the grocery “to have one or two”. It all goes to stress the truth about men: we just have to get our drink, come rain, come shine!

We’re on a weekend and you’re among patrons that are crowded at the counter at this neighbourhood grocery. It’s raining out there; and in here, there’re sections of the grocery where rain water is finding its way through the roof, with drops ending up in patrons’ drinks and meals. But we’re braving all that. It’s like everybody is saying: let it rain as it wants, but we won’t be deterred from having our booze.

The ongoing rains that aren’t showing any sign of stopping are a big nuisance alright, but at the same time, they are, in a way, a welcome situation. Why, they provide residents of the normally very hot Dar the opportunity to take out from the wardrobes old jackets and hats that were gathering moss. Gumboots that had virtually been forgotten in the family storeroom are coming out too. Women are forced to put on headgear, much as they deny them the pleasure of showing off their expensive weaves!

Today, for instance, this man, clad in a hat, a mtumba jacket, a polo-neck sweater plus a pair of gumboots and carrying an umbrella, walks into the grocery with a swagger characteristic of a Kilimanjaro coffee farming aristocrat. Or, a tea estate supervisor in Mufindi. Or, a big maize farm owner at Ismani in Iringa.

From the way other patrons turn their heads to look at our man in apparent envy and admiration—and he notices it—you’re sure he’s feeling very important. Which is understandable, given that despite our stay in cities, most of us—especially those who were born before the 1980s, are villagers at heart, our posturing as urbanites notwithstanding.