Reasons why your spouse, girl is your complement

I have a million problems that without my woman, I would end up in Mirembe madhouse, drooling and raving mad. Does that sound funny or far-fetched? Sample this simple fact - I am the sort of a fellow who scours the entire house, upsetting everything looking for a pair of socks in his hands.

I am literally reminded to comb my hair as I walk out of the house and my wife never gets tired of reminding me. On the contrary, my wife is so meticulous and can easily trace little things that I certainly forgot about.

The gist of this is that no matter how we look at it, a woman possesses what nature might not have handed her man and vice versa. I know a man who rarely opens his mouth – a complete introvert. But his woman on the other hand is the direct opposite – the type of woman who never really shuts her mouth.

I would assume that had they both been introverts, the marriage would die a natural death. In other words, my woman complements for my lack of memory, careless and shabby disposition inherent in me with her care, focus and attention to details.

While I may be one hell of a spendthrift, my wife is so frugal with money that I might end up borrowing from her even though I earn nearly twice as much as she earns.

That is the mystery of life – complementarity of relationship perhaps happens in order to fill in for so many flaws and inadequacies.