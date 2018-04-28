Reasons why your spouse, girl is your complement

I have a million problems that without my woman, I would end up in Mirembe madhouse, drooling and raving mad. Does that sound funny or far-fetched? Sample this simple fact - I am the sort of a fellow who scours the entire house, upsetting everything looking for a pair of socks in his hands.
I am literally reminded to comb my hair as I walk out of the house and my wife never gets tired of reminding me. On the contrary, my wife is so meticulous and can easily trace little things that I certainly forgot about.
The gist of this is that no matter how we look at it, a woman possesses what nature might not have handed her man and vice versa. I know a man who rarely opens his mouth – a complete introvert. But his woman on the other hand is the direct opposite – the type of woman who never really shuts her mouth.
I would assume that had they both been introverts, the marriage would die a natural death. In other words, my woman complements for my lack of memory, careless and shabby disposition inherent in me with her care, focus and attention to details.
While I may be one hell of a spendthrift, my wife is so frugal with money that I might end up borrowing from her even though I earn nearly twice as much as she earns.
That is the mystery of life – complementarity of relationship perhaps happens in order to fill in for so many flaws and inadequacies.
What you do not have is what your partner has. That is chiefly the reason why we should not try to mold a personality out of our partners – we should treat them as that – partners.