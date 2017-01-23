Switching from the usual packaging to pill organiser

By Punit Solanki punitsolanki.pharm@gmail.com

Many people who are in their 50’s and 60’s have a compound of different diseases and thus the amount of medication they are on is overwhelming.

This amount of medication coupled with the tendency to forget in old ages has led to poor compliance in their therapy. The only likely and economic solution to the problem was the use of ‘pill organisers’.

This practice allowed pills to be organised with assistance from a family member, care-taker or a professional, from which the elder member timely and routinely followed to take the pills.

The problem with pill organisers

A study from University of East Anglia (UEA) suggests, older people who switch to using pill organisers could experience adverse effects and even hospitalisation.

You wonder why this is counterintuitive to its immense usage and dependency.

Lead researcher Dr Debi Bhattacharya, from UEA’s School of Pharmacy, said, “A lot of people use pill organisers to help them take the right medication at the right time of the day.”

She continued, “We found that on average, when patients who had previously taken their medication sporadically were switched to a pill organiser, they took all of their medication and became unwell, whilst those who remained on usual medication packaging did not have any adverse effects.”

This is because without pill organisers, people couldn’t experience the expected health outcomes due to sporadic use of medications.

This led to physicians increasing the dose of the medications at times so that the expected health outcome is achieved.

The problem with pill organisers is that the compliance is increased and the higher than the usual dose of the medication leads to normal side effects, which would have not occurred at lower doses. This is what the research found out.

The research team studied people aged over 75 from six medical practices who were prescribed three or more types of medical tablets.

Over a third of the 288 people surveyed were found to be already using a pill organiser of some kind and nearly a quarter showed signs of not taking their medication as prescribed on purpose.

Of the remaining patients, nearly half were not taking their medication as prescribed, by mistake.

These 80 patients, who did not already use a pill organiser and who were unintentionally not taking their medication as prescribed, were chosen to take part in the trial.

Some patients were excluded, for example those with a life expectancy of less than 12 months or with severe mental health problems.

A total of 29 participants were eligible to take part in the trial. They were monitored for eight weeks - with half continuing to take their medication direct from the packet, and half switching to a pill organiser.

Of those using a pill organiser, five adverse events were recorded, compared with none in the usual packaging group.

The adverse effects comprised three falls, one hypoglycaemic episode (low blood glucose) and one temporary incapacitation (patient felt unwell; was unable to get out of the bath for 12 hours until rescued).

Dr Bhattacharya noted on this, “The results of this trial are encouraging as they suggest that pill organisers do help patients to take their medication as prescribed.

However, when switching from usual packaging to a pill organiser, we recommend that patients speak to their general physician or pharmacist to check that the doses of their medication are appropriate.

The patients who use the pill box already without any effects shouldn’t be discouraged since it enhances compliance and therefore health outcomes.

The elderly patients who have compliance issues are recommended to start using these pill organisers.

But the decision to do so should only be taken after consulting their physician or pharmacist about the dose of the medication since pill organisers are a big ‘go’, the only problem is in the “switching/transition phase”.

Pharmacist’s verdict

Family members with an elder patient at home should look into buying a pill organiser for compliance issues.

There are different designs of pill organisers in the market, mostly ranging from Sh15,000 to Sh25,000, all of which can be used effectively.

Elder patients should be helped in filling the pill box, either from the family member or even asking your pharmacist.

Some people may argue that the price tag set for just an empty box is relatively high but one should look into the bigger perspective that a good compliance to one’s medication may avoid hospitalisation and emergency visits.

The hospitalisation in return has robbed you of hundreds and thousands of shillings, especially if one is not insured.

Taking this chance again to advise citizens to take advantages of health insurances. More and more medication technology is introduced and we are looking at a future with automated pill reminders which remind patient when it’s time to take their medications.

The future looks bright for people with poor compliance issues.