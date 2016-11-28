TALKING MEDICINE : Anaemia and your child: prevention tips

By Dr Ivone Mwakasege

Anaemia is a condition that develops when the blood lacks enough healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin.

It is estimated that more than 100 million African children are anaemic. In Tanzania research has shown that 60 per cent of children who are below 5 years of age have anaemia.

Iron-deficiency anaemia, the most common type and is preventable as well as treatable with diet changes and iron supplements.

The causes of iron deficiency anaemia in children mainly can be due to poor intake of iron in the diet. Furthermore, hookworm infestation, malaria and chronic infections like HIV contribute to anaemia in children.

Signs and symptoms of iron deficiency in children

Most signs and symptoms of iron deficiency in children don’t appear until it is late stages. Your child can present with pale skin, fatigue or weakness, slow cognitive and social development, recurrent illness or sore tongue.

Your child may have unusual cravings for non-nutritive substances such as ice, clay and dirty.

Prevention tips

•Breast-feed your child at least for a year. Breast milk contains iron which is easily absorbed than formula milk. If you don’t breast-feed then use iron-fortified infant formula.

•Don’t give cow’s milk if your baby younger than one-year as it has less iron and causes small amounts of blood loss from the intestines which makes it harder for the body to absorb iron.

•When you begin serving your baby solid foods, feed him or her foods with added iron, such as iron-fortified baby cereal. For older children, good sources of iron include red meat, chicken, fish, eggs, beans and dark green leafy vegetables.

•Consider iron supplements if your baby was born premature or with low birth weight, as directed by the physician.