TALKING MEDICINE : Breastfeeding benefits for baby and mother

Researches show that breast milk is the best nutrition you can offer to your baby. Breastfeeding offers tremendous health benefits to both you as a mother and your child. It is specially designed to cater for all your child’s nutritional needs in the first six months of life.
For maximum benefits, breastfeeding should be initiated soon after the birth of your child and should be maintained exclusively for six months. The longer you breastfeed, the greater the benefits.
Benefits of breastfeeding your baby
- Breast milk provides the required nutrition for infants for optimal growth. Breast milk contains vitamins, protein, and fat from which your baby needs for growth.
- Breast milk offer protection against infections as the milk contains antibodies that help your baby fight off viruses and bacteria. It is the fact that babies who are breastfed exclusively for the first six months have fewer incidences of ear infections, respiratory illnesses and diarrhea.
- Breastfeeding lowers your baby’s risk of having asthma and allergies.
- Breastfeeding has been linked to higher IQ scores in later childhood in some studies.
- It strengthens the bond between you and your baby. The physical closeness, skin-to-skin touching, and eye contact will help your baby to bond with you and feel secure.
- It has role in the prevention of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome).
- It’s been reported to lower the risk of diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers as well.
Breastfeeding advantages for the mother
- Breastfeeding burns extra calories, so it can help you lose weight faster and maintain your weight before pregnancy.
- It helps to reduce the belly size by releasing the hormone oxytocin, which helps your uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size.
- It offers a form of natural contraceptive.
- Breastfeeding also lowers your risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
- It may lower your risk of osteoporosis, obesity and heart diseases.
- Cost and time effective, it saves your time and cost to prepare for formula milk.
