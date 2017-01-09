TALKING MEDICINE : Breastfeeding benefits for baby and mother

Researches show that breast milk is the best nutrition you can offer to your baby. Breastfeeding offers tremendous health benefits to both you as a mother and your child. It is specially designed to cater for all your child’s nutritional needs in the first six months of life.

For maximum benefits, breastfeeding should be initiated soon after the birth of your child and should be maintained exclusively for six months. The longer you breastfeed, the greater the benefits.

Benefits of breastfeeding your baby