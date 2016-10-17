TALKING MEDICINE : Chest pain is not just about the heart

By Dr Ivone Mwakasege mwakasegeivone@gmail.com

Most of us have experienced chest pain at one time in life. When there is that pain, what comes to mind for most of us is that we have a heart or lung problem.

It may or may not be, as there are many other possible causes of chest pain. It can be problems in the digestive tract, muscles, ribs or nerves.

In the digestive tract

Acid from the stomach may come up into the esophagus (gullet)—a condition known as Gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD). You may experience burning chest pain (heartburn) or an unpleasant taste in the mouth caused by stomach acid coming back up into your mouth.

These symptoms usually occur soon after you’ve eaten and get worse if you bend over or lie down. Factors that may trigger acid reflux include eating spicy or fatty foods, and drinking coffee.

Furthermore being obese or pregnant escalates the risk of reflux. Moreover you may have stomach ulcers and experience chest pain.

Lung conditions

If the pain gets worse when you breathe, and is accompanied by other symptoms such as a cough and breathlessness, it may be pneumonia, or pleurisy which is inflammation of the membrane surrounding the lungs usually caused by an infection. Other conditions includes pneumothorax which often caused by an injury to the chest.

Bone or muscle problems

If your chest is painful and tender to touch, it may be caused by a strained muscle in your chest wall. If you have pain, swelling and tenderness around your ribs, and the pain is made worse by lying down, breathing deeply, coughing or sneezing, you may have costochondritis.

Anxiety and panic attacks

Some episodes of chest pain occur as part of an anxiety or panic attack.