TALKING MEDICINE : Five common reasons for loss of appetite

Dr Ivone Mwakasege is a Medical Officer based in Egypt.  

While a healthy appetite can reflect positive health, reduced or sudden loss of appetite may be a sign of number of problems - ranging from mental to physical conditions.

1. Infections

A number of infections caused by virus, bacteria or parasite can trigger sudden loss of appetite as evident if a person suffers from common cold, pneumonia, malaria, urinary tract infections, hepatitis and HIV/AIDS.

2. Hormonal changes

Some women experience loss of appetite as they approach menstruation normally 5 to 11 days before menstruation and normal appetite recommence once menstruation begins. This also happens during pregnancy as some pregnancies are associated with loss of appetite

Endocrine diseases such hypothyroidism can also be the cause. Hypothyroidism is a condition where the body lacks sufficient thyroid hormone.

3. Emotional stress

Sudden loss of appetite can also occur from heightened emotional stress such as losing a loved one, job loss, divorce and positive stressors, such as weddings, falling in love and other significant events.

Depending on a person’s ability to manage stress, loss of appetite may occur temporarily or persist as the stress level remains consistent or increases.

At times loss of appetite can signify an emotional illness, such as depression and anxiety disorder.

4. Medications

Loss of appetite is a common side effect of medications such as antibiotics and opiates.

5. Diseases

Various diseases can trigger sudden loss of appetite mainly involving digestive system such gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, irritable bowel syndrome, pancreatitis, Crohn’s disease, celiac disease and colitis. Other diseases are those affecting kidney, liver and heart can also reduce the appetite.


