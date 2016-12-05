TALKING MEDICINE : Here’s how recurrent UTI can come to a stop

By Dr Ivone Mwakasege

You have a recurrent urinary tract infection (UTI) if you have been diagnosed with UTI twice or more within six months or thrice or more infections in a year.

It is for the fact that most recurrences are the result of new infection rather than persistence of the previous infection.

If you are at menopause age, you are at risk of developing recurrent UTIs. Furthermore, the risk increases if you have chronic medical conditions which suppress the body’s immunity like in diabetes, HIV/Aids.

Tips for recurrent UTI prevention

•Hygiene: After using the bathroom always wipe from the front to the back. Do not try to reach from behind because germs from the rectum can be transferred to the hand and tissue. And never wipe twice with the same tissue.

Try to empty the bladder at least every 4 hours during the day while awake, even if the need or urge to void is absent. When feeling the need to empty the bladder, do not try to “hold it” until a more convenient time or place.

•Clothing

Do not wear tight-fitting undergarments made of non-breathing materials. With such fabrics, accumulating moisture builds up which lead bacterial over growth adjacent to the opening of the bladder.

•Diet

Drink more water. If your urine appears any darker than a very pale yellow, this means you don’t drink enough fluids; increase the fluid intake. Cranberry juice has benefit in reducing urinary infections. They appear to be most effective in younger women.

•Activities

When engaging in physical activity and exercise, make sure to empty the bladder frequently and drink plenty of water and other fluids.