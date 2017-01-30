TALKING MEDICINE : Six steps to staying healthy with HIV

By Dr Ivone Mwakasege

Having HIV doesn’t mean one should stop living a healthy life.

In fact, with the right treatment and care, an HIV-positive person today has a similar average life expectancy to that of an HIV-negative population. This is what one can do:

•Eat healthy

Aim to eat a balanced diet daily. Your diet should include plenty of fruits and vegetables to provide fiber, vitamins and minerals. Carbohydrates to give you energy such as rice, potatoes, pasta and bread. You need protein such as lean meat, fish, eggs and beans. And dairy products, such as milk, yoghurt and cheese.

•Do physical and mental exercises

Being active is good for you as it helps to build your muscles, keep your bones strong, burn fat and keep your heart healthy. Physical exercise significantly helps the immune system as well as reducing feelings of stress and depression.

Furthermore, mental exercise such as crossword puzzle or playing brain-challenging games can help maintain your cognitive health.

•Practice safe sex

Use condoms not only to avoid the spread of HIV to others, but also to protect you against other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

•Prevent infections and illnesses

Since HIV makes your immune system less effective, you become more susceptible to every virus, bacteria, and germ you’re exposed to. Wash your hands frequently; take prophylactic medications as advised by a doctor. Also stay up-to-date on all of your vaccinations to reduce your risk of preventable illnesses.

•Follow doctor’s orders about your prescriptions

It’s crucial to take your HIV medication exactly as prescribed by a doctor. Skipping even one day of medication can give the virus an opportunity to become resistant to the drugs. Be sure to take your medication at the same time every day.

•Manage your emotional problems.