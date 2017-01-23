TALKING MEDICINE : Understanding common migraine triggers

By Dr Ivone Mwakasege

Migraines, commonly known as kipanda uso in Swahili, are recurrent severe headaches, which are pulsating in nature and often experienced on one side of the head. This pain tends to be worsened by physical activity.

Some people can tell when they are about to have a migraine because they see flashing lights, zigzag lines or they temporarily lose their vision prior to migraine.

Although the exact cause of migraine is unknown, researches show that migraines are due to a mixture of environmental and genetic factors.

Change in hormone levels may also play a role, as migraines are three times more common in women than men.

Some people who suffer from migraines can clearly identify triggers or factors that cause the headaches. Such a trigger may be encountered up to 24 hours prior to the onset of symptoms. Potential triggers include;

• Strong smells such as certain odours or perfumes

• Temperature changes

• Physical or emotional stress, tension, anxiety or depression

• Physical triggers such as tiredness, jet lag or exercise

• Changes in sleep patterns or irregular sleep

• Smoking or exposure to smoke

• Skipping meals or fasting causing low blood sugar level

• Dehydration

• Alcohol

• Hormonal triggers such as menstrual cycle fluctuations, birth control pills or menopause

• Foods containing tyramine (red wine, aged cheese, smoked fish, chicken livers, figs, and some beans), monosodium glutamate (MSG), or nitrates (like bacon, hot dogs and salami)

• Other foods such as chocolate, nuts, peanut butter, avocado, banana, citrus, onions, dairy products and fermented or pickled foods

• Medication such as sleeping tablets or contraceptive pill

Take a note of migraine attacks, how long they last for and the possible triggers.