TALKING MEDICINE: Is your body itching? This could be why

By Dr Ivone Mwakasege

An itch is often caused by a condition affecting the skin, but it can occasionally be a sign of underlying systemic problem such as liver diseases.

Your itchy skin can be caused by the following;

Skin conditions

Such as dry skin or eczema by which the skin is dry, red, flaky and itchy also there is skin condition called Psoriasis that causes red, flaky, crusty patches of skin covered with silvery scales.

Dandruff – a common skin condition that caused by shedding of dead skin cells commonly affect the scalp presents with dry white or grey flakes

Allergies and skin reactions

Itching is sometimes caused by an allergen or irritant commonest being: cosmetic ingredients such as preservatives, fragrances, hair dye and nail varnish hardeners. Also certain metals such as nickel or cobalt in jewelry which can lead to allergic reaction.

Additionally, rubber including latex, textiles – particularly the dyes and resins they contain and some plants – such as chrysanthemums, sunflowers, daffodils and tulips can cause itchy skin.

If you are allergic to certain foods or types of medication – for example Sulfur containing drugs and others .You may experience with body itching after using them.

Parasites and insects

The scabies mite – causes a skin condition called scabies. There are also lice, which can affect your head, body or pubic area.

Moreover insect bites and stings from bees, wasps, mosquitoes, fleas and bedbugs cause itchy skin.

Helminthes called threadworms which infect the bowels of humans and can cause itching.

Infections

In Some infections Itching may be a symptom, such as:

Chickenpox or another viral infection. Fungal infections such as athlete’s foot that presents with itching in between the toes and ringworm causes a ring-like red rash to develop on the skin, and can also cause an itchy scalp.

Psychological

Occasionally, itching can be linked to a psychological condition such as depression or anxiety.

•Pregnancy and the menopause;

For women, itching can sometimes be caused by hormonal changes during pregnancy and after the menopause.

•Other Underlying conditions

Liver-related conditions, such as hepatitis or long-standing kidney failure.In rare cases, certain types of cancer, including liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, leukaemia and Hodgkin lymphoma.