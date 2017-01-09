THE PHARMACIST : Best ways to get rid of belly fat

By Dr Sajjad Fazel

We’ve all been told that exercising and diet is the best way to lose unnecessary fat in our bodies and get rid of that fat belly.

However, to be able to achieve the goal, you need to plan. You can follow this scheme, as it’s important to follow a health strategy that is tailored to your lifestyle.

The following tips should always be considered when creating a fitness plan.

1. Reduce sugar intake

Reduction of sugary intake is the first step that is required to achieve a healthy well balanced diet. The constituents of sugary foods brings about significant harmful effects on ones metabolic health. The liver turns refined sugar that contains fructose into fat. In addition to belly and liver fat, high sugar consumption also leads to insulin resistance.

Liquid sugars are even worse. Since liquid calories do not get accounted for like the way solid calories do, a person gains a lot of calories through sugary drinks such as sodas and energy drinks. If you want to cut back on refined sugar, then you must start reading labels on processed foods and checking the sugar content.

2. Increase protein intake

An important macronutrient in terms of losing weight is proteins. Not only does it reduce cravings by 60 per cent, it also helps boost metabolism by 80-100 calories per day. Addition to proteins, one’s diet can also be the single most effective change for achieving weight loss. High protein foods which make up as best protein sources in the diet, include – egg white, fish, seafood, legumes, nuts, meat, dairy products and some whole grains.

3. Restrict carbs

Foods containing high amounts of carbohydrates such as; rice, potatoes and maize contribute a lot towards weight gain and belly fat. Over 20 controlled trials have shown that diets low in carbohydrates lead to 2-3 times more weight loss than low-fat diets. Reduction of carbohydrates plays a major role in weight loss. Reducing the amount of carbohydrates in your diet will show a major difference on the weighing scale within a few days. If you need to lose weight fast, then consider dropping your carbs down to 50 grams per day. This will put your body into ketosis, killing your appetite and making your body start burning primarily fats for fuel.

4. Eat foods rich in fibre

Dietary fiber is mostly indigestible plant matter. The benefits of fibre are that it is low in calories but makes a person fill full. One review study found that an additional 14 grams of fibre per day were linked to a 10 per cent decrease in calorie intake and weight loss of 2 kg over 4 months. The best way to get more fibre is to eat a lot of plant foods like vegetables and fruit. Legumes are also a good source, as well as cereals like oats.

5. Exercise regularly

Exercise is important for various reasons. It is among the best things you can do if you want to live a long, healthy life and avoid diseases. Getting into all of the amazing health benefits of exercise is beyond the scope of this article, but exercise does appear to be effective at reducing belly fat. However, keep in mind that I’m not talking about abdominal exercises here.

There are 2 types of exercise, aerobic and anaerobic. The most effective exercises in reducing belly fat and overall weight are aerobic exercises such as walking, running, rope skipping, swimming, soccer. Aerobic exercises have been shown to cause major reductions in belly fat in numerous studies. A recent study found that exercise completely prevented people from re-gaining abdominal fat after weight loss, implying that exercise is particularly important during weight maintenance. It is advisable for people to include both anaerobic exercises such as weight lifting as well as aerobic exercises in their weekly workout routine.