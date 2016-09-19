THE PHARMACIST : Ouch! The aftermath of injury

Exercise and sports are an essential part of our daily life. They have numerous health benefits such as losing weight, increasing blood circulation, decreasing risk of disease and making a person feel good.

However many people end up with injuries due to sports and exercise. Often times, people who get injured during sports ignore the incident until it’s too late.

If left untreated, these sports injuries may cause fracture and even permanent disability. Some of these can be treated at home while others require medical attention.

Common sports injuries include:

Sprains, which occurs when a ligament is pulled; strains, which occurs when a muscle or tendon is pulled; hamstring strain, strain to the muscles at the back of the thigh; shin splints, pain along the outer side of the leg; fractures, in more severe cases, the bone may be broken; and dislocation of the joints

Injuries may be acute or chronic. Acute injuries are easier to treat and take lesser time to heal. Chronic injuries are more severe and may require medical intervention. However, with a little care, such injuries can be easily prevented.

There are measures that can be taken to prevent such injury.

Always stretch before you start any form of exercise or sport; stretch on a regular basis to keep your muscles flexible; wear proper fitting shoes; if you are a beginner, establish a graded program for exercising.

Start out slow and increase the toughness of the routine gradually. This helps prevent injuries as well as increases resistance of the body.

Make that particular exercise or sport a habit rather than playing in bouts. For instance, playing a sport intensely over a long weekend. Suddenly exposing the body to tough situations can easily injure you.

Stay hydrated and eat healthy. If case of a minor injury, make sure to treat it before continuing. Minor injuries can easily lead to serious complications.

There are also various ways of treatment. Minor injuries like swelling and redness can be taken care of by a simple strategy. The PRICE strategy - Protection, Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation.

Protection

The injured area should be protected from subsequent injury by placing a protective layer over it. This could be in the form of bandages, casts or crutches.

Rest

Following any kind of injury, rest is necessary to allow the injured area to heal.

Ice

Applying ice packs to the injury eases the swelling, pain and redness. However, ice should not be applied directly to the skin. It should be in a pack or covered in a towel. Following an injury, the ice pack should be applied for about 10 to 15 minutes. Subsequent application at each hour for the first four hours, then four times a day for the next two to three days.

Compression

Compressing the injured area helps reduce the pain and swelling. An elastic bandage is usually enough but it should not be very tight so as to stop blood circulation.

Elevation