THE PHARMACIST : The 8 best superfoods for diabetics

By Dr Sajjad Fazel

If you are a diabetic, you may be confused on what foods to eat and what foods not to. You may also be wondering how is it that after eating a small portion of rice today, your sugar levels are normal but when you ate the same portion yesterday, it spiked your sugar levels. You’re told to eat more vegetables but to avoid the ones that have starch, this is confusing for those that don’t know which vegetables contain starch. There is a huge lack of knowledge when it comes to explaining diabetic patients on healthy eating.

Lately, there has been a lot of talks on super foods. These are foods that contain a lot of vitamins and minerals that are very good for your health. However, a diabetic person should only eat foods that have a low glycemic index. Below are a list of foods that not only have a low glycemic index but are packed with vitamins and minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, carotenoids and many more.

1. Beans

Whether you prefer kidney or black beans, you can’t find better nutrition than that provided by beans. They are very high in fiber and an excellent source of magnesium and potassium. Half a cup of beans is enough to give you 1/3 of your daily fiber intake. Although beans are considered starchy vegetables, half a cup provides as much protein as a 20gram steak without all the saturated fat. For those living the easy life, you can use canned beans, just remember to drain and rinse them to remove the excess sodium.

2. Dark green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables contain a lot of minerals and are very low in carbohydrate. It is advised to have them in your weekly diet. Examples of some green leafy vegetables are; spinach, kale and collards.

3. Citrus fruit

Citrus fruits are known to contain Vitamin C and soluble fiber. They can also aid in boosting your immune system. Citrus fruits such as grapefruit, oranges, lemons, tangerine and limes are sold at affordable prices in Tanzania.

4. Berries

Which are your favorites: blueberries, strawberries or another variety? Regardless, they are all packed with antioxidants, vitamins and fiber. Make a parfait alternating the fruit with light, non-fat yogurt for a new favorite dessert. The antioxidants in these fruits prevent the formation of free radicals and this prevents cell damage.

5. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are used in many cuisines worldwide. Whether you like them raw, pureed or make a sauce out of them. You are sure to get the vital nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin E and Iron. They are also high in water content and very low in calories. It is important to note that commercially available tomato sauces contain corn starch that may increase your sugar levels.

6. Fish

Fish are super foods, due to the high amount of protein and vitamins. They also contain Omega 3 fatty acids, which is important for a healthy heart. Avoid eating deep fried fish as this is counter intuitive. Grilled, baked or shallow fried fish is better.

7. Whole grains

The germ and bran of the whole grain is what you should be going for. It contains all the nutrients. If you purchase processed grains like bread made from enriched flour, you do not get these nutrients. Whole grain foods should be what you eat as they contain numerous minerals including magnesium and chromium.

8. Milk and yoghurt