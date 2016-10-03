THE PHARMACIST : The enigma of endometriosis

By Dr Sajjad Fazel

At least one third of the women population around the world are suffering from endometriosis—and unfortunately, it’s not preventable.

It’s a condition whereby the tissue that lines the uterus, known as the endometrium, grows outside and causes pain around the pelvic area. It can grow in the ovaries, the bowels and the tissues lining the pelvis.

Until today, scientists have not established its exact cause, save for a number of theories that have been put forward to explain how it occurs. Here are some of the theories:

Retrograde menstruation.

During menstruation, blood flows downward toward the vagina and backward towards the fallopian tube. Although the tissue present in the blood gets broken down in most cases, in some individuals, the cells may start to multiply.

Embryonic cell growth

If one or more small areas of the abdominal endometrial cell lining turn into endometrial tissue, endometriosis can occur.

Surgical scar implantation

After a surgery like a hysterectomy or C-section, endometrial cells may get attached to a surgical incision.

Endometrial cells transport.

The blood vessels or lymphatic system can transport endometrial cells to other parts of the body.

Immune system disorder

Possible immune system disorders may make the body unable to recognize endometrial tissue that’s growing outside the uterus and destroy them.

Signs and symptoms

Severe pain during menstruation can be an indication of endometriosis

Heavy bleeding during menstruation

Irregular periods where the interval between cycles may be less than 27 days

Pain during intercourse

Other symptoms include fatigue, diarrhoea, constipation, bloating or nausea, mostly during menstruation.

Infertility

Bleeding from the bowels

Complications

Infertility - blocking or damage to the fallopian tube prevents the ovum from reaching the uterus hence causing infertility.

Ovarian cysts - usually occurs if the endometriosis tissue is in or near the ovaries. This is however treatable by surgery.

Management

Pain medication- drugs like Non-Steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS) reduce the inflammation and ease the pain. However, this does not heal the condition therefore medical attention is still necessary

Paracetamol may be used but it is not as effective as NSAIDS.

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogues.

This particular class of chemicals help reduce production of estrogen.

Low estrogen levels ensure that the endometriosis cells are no longer stimulated to grow and shed every month therefore they shrink.

Progestogens. Synthetic analogues of progesterone which work by preventing fast growth of the uterus lining and hence any endometriosis tissue.

They prevent proliferation of endometriosis cells.

Danazol. This acts by preventing the Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) and Luteinizing Hormone (LH).

Both stimulate the ovaries to promote ovulation(release of the ovum), thus preventing menstruation and subsequent development of endometriosis.