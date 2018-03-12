That phone is a bed time foe

By Dr Heri Tungaraza

Preparation for an enjoyable and healthy sleep entails switching off smartphones as we head to bed. Have you ever put this in consideration?

Well, the era of smartphones has come with a price tag; our fingers are 24/7 on the keypad, almost everywhere we go—including the bathroom and at bedtime.

This, on its own, is a disease. Why? You see, eventually, sleep is delayed and hence we remain lying on bed many hours afterwards .The light from the phone screen and colourful LED lights keep the brain active when it shouldn’t be.

So, as we enter our rooms to sleep, it is advisable to switch off all the lights. The darkness in the room can be conducive enough for one to sleep. A bright-lit room has never been a perfect place to have a good night sleep.

For gym goers

For those that are very active most of the day (gym goers), it is important to go the gym or wind up exercising some four hours before bedtime.

Exercise, as we all know it, spikes the metabolic rate and hence when you are in bed with a high pulse rate, you will not achieve sleep till after long hours of tossing and rolling in bed.

Watch those drinks

Caffeine and similar drinks that increase heart rate are not the best of beverages at bed time.

I usually advise many people to only have such drinks at noon as the last cup. Evening outings that include sipping of coffee will amount to a disturbed sleep.

Do away with arguments

Avoiding arguments in the evening times can be a good trick in achieving a good night sleep.

The aim of this is to reduce the adrenaline that comes with it. But more important is the stress associated. Actually stress of any kind should be mitigated to ensure a good night sleep. One needs to switch to a relax mode a few minutes before bed so as to achieve the best results of sleep.

Sleep should be enjoyed but also more importantly, it is required as a way to remain healthy and keep one’s brain functioning at optimal levels. Of further benefit is that it is a preventive phenomenon, since also puts a few diseases at bay.

Sleep is a basic need

The demands of today’s world have made many people consider sleep as a leisure rather than a basic need. Employees and their bosses are in constant pressure to perform to impress their share holders by out smarting their competitors.

Among countries, the pressure is on to take the top spot as a leading economy on the planet.

Students are constantly reminded by their teachers to do their best irrespective of the process because of the stiff competition.

For one to attain one’s dream job, one is forced to sleep a thousand seconds less than before. In the process, people sleep less and less and although the fruits of the long hours of hard work and reading are undeniable, casualties due sleep deprivation are numorous.

So often less talked about, but as you read this, patients walking into doctors’ rooms with malads related to lack of sleep are on the rise.

Adequate sleep is part and parcel of a healthy lifestyle and nothing can replace a good night sleep.

Many modern day diseases including diabetes melitus (DM) can be associated to lack of enough sleep with a number of studies showing how this happens.

But often times, as I have come to observe, people who tend to sleep less are more likely to be obese. The reason behind is that they spend long hours at night awake and hence predisposing them to eating more than the regular Joe who sleeps on time.

People who have the desire to be less forgetful must ensure that they sleep soundly and on time consistently. Sleep provides time for the brain to process and consolidate memories. People who tend to not sleep well also have a poor ability to learn and focus during their day time activities.