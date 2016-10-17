By Dr Heri Tungaraza tungarazah@gmail.com

Cancer drugs are among the most “feared” drugs. They are also known as the chemotherapy.Patients are not the only ones who dread them, there are also some medical personnel who are not involved in cancer care that fear chemo.

Though this fear is justified, for the majority it is overrated, mainly due to lack of enough information about it.

In the treatment of cancer, chemotherapy drugs constitute a major part of the treatment plan. Over 80 percent of all cancer patients will need some kind of these drugs at some point in their treatment plan.

The aim of administering these drugs can range from intent to cure to palliative care.

Over the years, since their inception in the oncology world, the drugs have saved a number of lives and have also prolonged the lives of some people whose cure was out of reach.

For some, the drugs have improved the quality of life as the patient nears the end of life.

In treating the cancers, these drugs play a significant role due to their ability to access almost all parts of the body where a cancer might have spread.

Hence, it is delivered through the veins and travels throughout the blood vessels and into the tissues and to the particular site of the cancer.

Apart from the visible tumor, the drugs are able to attack even the smallest of the cancer cells and hence prevent a rebound of a cancer or its spread to distant areas after surgery.

In other words, these drugs can either be used alone against a cancer or deployed as a compliment to either surgery or radiotherapy.

However, their effectiveness against any cancer is limited by not only their side effects but also high drug prices, resistance and accessibility especially in resource limited countries like Tanzania. Of these, the element of the side effects is what alarms the patients as observed by many oncologists.

The fear is real and the main reason is that the cancer drugs are not very specific and hence they attack all kinds of cells in the body, causing damage mainly to the sites with fast diving cells.

Thus, patients can experience different side effects, ranging from diarrhea to loss of hair.

It’s important to note that these side effects are drug specific as well as patient specific due to the difference in the biology of every individual.

Over the years there have been some research aimed at developing drugs with less side effects where a drug will be more specific and hence be able to be delivered at higher doses.

The science of particles known as nano, promises this possibility. There is no need to fear chemo, it is one step towards a healthier patient, which is what the doctor and the patient both want.

I encourage patients to have long discussions with their oncologists when deciding which drugs to use, so as to explore all available drugs in the market for optimal therapy.

As we continue to battle cancer in the best way we know, the current chemotherapy drugs will continue to be a weapon we, oncologists cannot resist from.