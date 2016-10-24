The breast exam I will never forget

By Janet Otieno-Prosper @JanetOtieno ajotieno@tz.nationmedia.com

Anticipating something can be exciting when it is a trip to your dream holiday destination, but for medical tests, it can be the most agonising time as you wait to know your fate.

I remember vividly in October 2012 when Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi was doing screening tests for breast cancer. I had gone to work on the weekend. I decided to use my lunch break to go for screening.

So I waited in the queue for my turn. Just as the clock ticked half past one, my name was read out and I walked into the examination room. I was received by a soft-spoken nurse with the lean physique of a sprinter in the room as smell of antiseptic filled my nostrils. When done with the examination, the nurse started scribbling some notes on a piece of paper without looking at me. Little did I know what awaited me.

The nurse then told me to wait in the next room. She later came to inform me that I had a lump on my breast and they needed to do further examination.

My mind started clanging as I remained fixed in the blue plastic chair while staring blankly into space. This is when I realized the room looked strangely dull with thin, sheer panel curtains hung from ceiling tracks.

“Me, a lump, on my breast? No way,” I thought. But then here I was, sitting helplessly before this neatly dressed nurse. I started blaming myself for taking that test.

At one point I flicked a tear away. Nothing had prepared me for the great anxiety that was to follow. Why was this happening to me? The message caused me so much misery.

The nurse must have assumed that I belonged to the category of people with optimistic bend when it comes to all sorts of news.

People have different coping styles when faced with various health situations and at that moment, I fell in the category of those who presume the worst. I walked out without looking at the people who were still in the queue.

I was booked to go to the main hospital on a Thursday, meaning a six-day wait before establishing whether the lump was malignant or non-malignant.

To say those were the longest days in my life would be an understatement. Waiting to know whether you are sick or not sick can be traumatizing. It is the moment the clock just stops as days and nights become unusually longer.

I went and did a thorough web research about lumps in the breast and at that point, no site seemed to be giving me what I wanted. It was like I was searching for something else, some reassurance and hope that it will be better and all my burdens would be lifted away. I called my mum and siblings to tell them about my predicament.

They reassured me and my family being religious went into prayers and fasting for good results. Later that evening, a friend came to see me at home and he reminded me of an African proverb revolving about people who dig too deep only end up with snakes. He was wondering why I had gone for the screening. At that point, I told him I was afraid of dying amidst tears. This left me wondering whether people should avoid tests with false assurance that all is well. The weekend dragged though my family called to reassure me.

On the third day, which was a Monday, I went to work and reported straight to the human resource manager since I did not know how the results would turn out. I wanted to be on the safe side should the worst happen. Now angry as well as frightened, I told her that I would like to distribute my benefits to my family since I was still single and had no dependents. She gave me a form to fill and when I was done with that, I headed straight to the bank and asked them to add my mum as a signatory to my account in case anything happens to me (my dad had passed away).

On the sixth day, I visited the hospital for the mammogram and left with great relief since the lump was not cancerous after all. But until today, I know that waiting for the results of an important test is a nerve racking experience. In fact, I am still wondering whether a quicker way would have reduced the anxiety I went through.

Though the agonizing limbo that follows certain medical examinations is a global experience for patients, this was very tough for me and I stopped eating completely.

While fear of the unknown is a normal reaction, it would be beneficial if those in the medical field found a way of easing that anxiety. Supposing patients could have their tests done and then given results immediately would it be easier?

A 2009 study by US National Library of Medicine National Institute of Health revealed that many women who go for breast examinations undergo stress while awaiting results.

According to the study, uncertainty about the final diagnosis after breast examination is associated with substantial biochemical distress, which may have adverse effects on immune defense and even the healing process. Thus rapid communication of results was recommended at the end of the research.

Dr Edward Lwidiko who is an assistant lecturer at Muhimbili University Hospital of Allied Sciences (MUHAS) is of the view that the amount of anxiety people experience while waiting for results cannot be underestimated as it takes psychological toll on patients.

But he is also quick to explain that the main reason for the long wait is because of technological challenges in diagnostics. Doctors also need careful review of the results before interpreting them to patients. He further elaborates that most of the information on these medical reports would be too complex and overwhelming for patients if doctors do not interpret them.

“We get them to wait due to challenges of technology in diagnostics. For instance, it takes longer if we have to do a biopsy to get to know if a lump in the breast is malignant or not, We also have to clarify things for patients,” he pointed out adding that if there was a way out, quick diagnosis would help reduce the stress.