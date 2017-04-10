The old man who preferred spiritual healing to surgery

By Dr Wislon Lugano lugano_wilson@yahoo.com

One day, as I finely recall, it was raining cats and dogs. Road surfaces were slippery and then, a story emerged of a 72-year-old man who walked on the slippery road and ended up being admitted at the Orthopaedic Department of the hospital I am working at.

By the time he fell down, there was no vehicle from either side of the road—lucky man. But he sustained injuries to his right hip.

The man came to the hospital complaining of severe pain on his right thigh and hip; to the extent that he could neither walk nor sit up right.

Though the old man got minor injuries, he still appeared very stressed, weak and sick. Well, it all pointed to one fact—he was an old man.

As doctors, we have an in-depth understanding of the types of fractures that people of old age are likely to sustain when they get involved in minor accidents such as free falls.

We call these “pathological fractures.” As a general rule, this kind of a fracture occurs when a bone has an underlying disease—such that it could easily break even under minimal stress or trauma.

You might have always heard about elderly men who get fractures easily. Well, some bones weaken with age.

That’s why I always encourage young men to always escort their grandparents to the marketplaces, or else they should assist them when crossing roads because they can easily be knocked down, let alone slipping and falling.

Now back to the story of the old chap who reported at the hospital with a broken hip. On arrival, an x-ray imaging for his thigh and hip was recommended and done.

It revealed that the old man had sustained what we refer in medical language to as “unstable intertrochanteric fracture of the right hip.”

The type of fracture that the old man sustained was located near to the point of the upper part of the thigh bone.

I assume you know where your thigh bone is located on your body. This type of fracture I speak of, usually occurs between those points connecting to the hip bone.

Did he accept surgery?

It was an arduous task to convince the old man to undergo surgery. He always insisted that he would rather go to a church and pray for his broken bone instead of undergoing a surgical procedure.

He told us of his admiration for renowned evangelical preacher in Dar es Salaam. let’s call him Pastor X. He believed the pastor would give him spiritual and physical healing.

We made every endeavour to make the old man understand why the surgery was still important, though.

It’s part of our job as doctors to try and seek consent from the patient before doing any procedure or instituting any treatment or investigation options.

We also called in relatives, to try and resolve the matter. We went as far as consulting a psychologist to handle the matter.

The psychologist, of course, did his best—even called a family meeting—yet the old man insisted he wanted his spiritual approach—and no surgery.

A blessing in disguise

Then, in the wee hours the following day, a morning ward round began in the Orthopaedic ward where the man was admitted.

That morning, one orthopaedic surgeon, a colleague, had brought a Kiswahili newspaper to the hospital. The paper had a screaming headline: “Pastor X hospitalised.”

The news was that the good pastor had been admitted at Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es salaam. The surgeon made sure that the old man sees and reads the story. You know what?

The old man gazed at the headline for a couple of minutes and his reaction to the news is nothing most of us expected at that time.

He immediately accepted the operation, saying, “If the pastor himself had opted to be admitted in hospital and get treated, who I am to refuse surgery?”

The old chap accepted to be operated on, as soon as doctors could arrange.

Then, a panel of surgeons held a discussion and resolved that the old man could benefit from the procedure known as “ORIF” (which is a short form of Open Reduction and Internal Rotation) using Dynamic Hip Screws (DHS).

ORIF is a surgical procedure used to fix a severe bone fracture or breakage, whereby the doctors had to realign the old man’s bone into a normal position.

Then, certain plates and screws had to be fixed to keep the bone fracture stable; of course the old man’s fracture was finally fixed. He later recovered.