The personal battle against genital warts

By Rachel Godlove @TheCitizenTZ

Dar es Salaam. For months, Anna Longo* (name changed) suffered in silence. She was battling an infection that affects her private parts. The 23 year old resides in Mbezi Beach.

Longo didn’t know the actual cause of the problem. “I could not find the right medications. I have been feeling uncomfortable every time I looked at the small swellings on my private parts,” she says. Shaving her pubic hair was of no use. That’s when she decided to seek medical attention.

At the hospital, Longo was diagnosed with the genital warts—a viral infection characterized by small, rough spots which can occur on many parts of the skin, including the genitals.

Medical sources show that warts are caused by a Human Papilloma Viruses (HPV) which is also the leading cause of cancer of the cervix among women.

Most warts have a rough surface as well as a number of black pinpoints spots that represent small dotted capillaries. They are also common on parts of the body that people shave such as the beard area in men and legs in women.

Ms Longo says the doctor had to examine her to see how far she had been infected and explained to her that it’s a skin infection that anyone can get and some are more prone to getting a wart virus (HPV) than others.

The doctor prescribed medications but, “the warts kept recurring despite the treatment I was given,” she says.

According to Ms Longo, doctors told her that warts respond variably to a variety of treatment measures, treatment for warts include salicylic acid preparation and freezing kits.

Dr George Kanani, from Bukumbi Hospital in Mwanza Region says that genital warts are highly contagious.

“The skin infection is more common in women than men. There is large number of women suffering from genital warts but they don’t show up for treatment because they tend to use ‘over the counter’ medications.’’

He says, “Genital warts are also sexually transmitted but not in all cases. One can also be infected by skin contact with an infected person or by sharing bathing towels and undergarments.”

Dr. George further explains that not all types of human papilloma viruses (HPV) that cause warts can develop into cancer as many people think.

“The warts can appear in small or large shapes, can be irritating to some people. For pregnant women infected with warts they can be transmitted to the baby during birth,’’ he cautions.

“Therefore, pregnant women with large warts are advised to have a scissor delivery to avoid losing much blood,’’ he says further.

Home remedies for genital warts

According to healthline.com, hand and genital warts are caused by different strains of HPV. Using the wrong treatments may do more harm than good.

Some home remedies are touted as helpful in treating genital warts, but there is little evidence to support them. Always consult your doctor before trying a home remedy.

Prevention

Healthline.com explains that genital warts are a common symptom of HPV infection that can be uncomfortable or painful. They can disappear over time, but treatment is essential in preventing their return and possible complications.

Talking to your partner about genital warts can be difficult, but it is an important conversation to have.

Being open about your condition can help you protect your partner from getting the infection and resulting warts.