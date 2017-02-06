By Dr Heri Tungaraza

As a medical student, I was constantly reminded of my role to save lives. It became like a purpose in life, trained to do just that. However, I was least prepared to face patients on their deathbed when all that medical knowledge had nothing to offer.

In the next coming years, after the med-school, I was always fascinated seeing that ‘will to live’ by many of my patients when all had failed.

It has been known in medicine that before any organ fails, it employs a compensatory mechanism that will help buy time as the doctors battle out an injuring agent-whether cancer or a foreign body. But it’s also known that many of the body organs have a reserve such that they don’t work at full capacity at all times.

In addition to these biological mechanisms that are switched on in the threat of death, the mind of a patient in such a situation plays an important role.

Often in cancer patients or any other disease, this is very evident as two patients of similar disease and stage given same treatment will respond differently.

The mind is a powerful thing

When examined in details, usually, the major difference between these two is their attitude to the disease. Those who decide to accept the cancer and choose to fight the disease and live a meaningful life tend to respond better over time to the treatment. So the mind affects the body and this has led to a new field of medicine study called ‘psychoneuroimmunity’.

In recent times, there has been awakening in the beliefs of the role of the mind in fighting off cancer. Hence many doctors and scientists are carrying experiments to explore the role of visualisation, biofeedback and meditation for the cancer patient as possible tools for cure. The mind is not only mentioned as the possible component in the cancer cure but also a cause. This association of cause is not only limited to cancer but also other chronic illnesses like chronic arthritis.

It’s therefore very important for cancer patients to strengthen their minds after the diagnosis. Many patients today still react to cancer diagnosis in the way the primitive societies used to as an imposition to a curse or spell: as a sentence to ghastly death. This phenomenon known as the bone-pointing is wrong especially in today’s world where we have seen so much advancement in treatment, such as breast cancer. This fear is paralytic and can lead to death on its own before even the cancer.

To strengthen the will to live, patients should be willing to take part in the treatment with the support from the medical team and family. They can also choose to open up and share their diagnosis and journey with friends and the community and even go a step further to move from being a helpless victim to activists.

Living with cancer and at the same time a meaningful life can be achieved by living in the present, setting realistic goals, regaining control of your life, trying to resolve negative emotions and following an improved diet and exercising regularly.

Out of all the ingredients to live, ‘hope’ is the most vital of all. Hope, in time of such adversity will help you be motivated and live each to the fullest. Be bold, be venturesome and have the will to enjoy each day to the full.