The treatment that ‘cleared’ young man of an HIV scare

Some people tend to name it the “HIV morning-after pill’’ but doctors refer to it as Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)—a remedy that saved *David Mzinga from what he says would have been a life-changing experience.

Mr Mzinga, 28, a resident of Mabibo suburb in Dar es Salaam, narrates to Your Health about his depressing moments on the day he had an HIV scare.

That was in January this year; when the young mechanic in the city, experienced an episode of unprotected sex with a suspicious girlfriend. “It was on a Saturday morning when I woke up to the bad mood,’’ he recalls and admits, “That day I learnt many lessons.”

“First”, he begins, “I didn’t know that a person can get exposed to HIV and still get rid of it. I only learnt it when I got in trouble. What I knew was that antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) can only help HIV-positive patients live longer,’’ he says.

“But I had to endure being on the medications for almost a month,’’ he says as he recalls how a medic, who happens to be his friend, introduced him to a preventive treatment that he had not known before.

“It all started on that morning. That was after I had gone through a moment of ‘craziness’ the previous night. I was now coming back to my senses,’’ he speaks to Your Health in a tone that suggests he felt too embarrassed to reveal his details, but, he regains confidence and continues.

“After a moment of soul-searching, I realised I needed help. Then, I panicked. As a last resort,” he adds, “I scrolled through my phonebook and dialed to my old friend—a medical doctor in Morogoro region, to explain my ordeal. I trusted him, so, I narrated exactly what I had just gone through.’’

To his surprise, Mzinga says, the doctor was calm and downplayed his fears. “At first, I just thought the doctor was only trying to give me reassurance. I didn’t believe him when he said it was going to be fine.’’

The doctor, he says, asked Mzinga if he knew his HIV status. “I had tested earlier and I knew I was negative. The doctor asked further questions, “Are you sure all this happened last night?” says Mzinga.

“In a moment, the doctor asked me to rush to Amana Hospital immediately and present my case to the emergency unit. But, he insisted to me not to delay even an hour. He insisted that I was supposed to report my problem within 72 hours after my exposure.”

“When I arrived at the hospital at around 2:00pm, I was tested for HIV. Results showed I was negative. The medical staff asked me to bring my girlfriend for testing but I told them it was not possible,’’ he recalls.

Mzinga didn’t bother to let his girlfriend know about it. “We had just known each other for a few days. I didn’t trust her past relationships anyway,’’ he says and laughs off a little.

“Finally, a doctor at Amana decided that I should be put on ARVs for 28 days to protect me from the virus; just in case the girl I had slept with was HIV-positive. Then I was required to check again my status after 3 and then after 6 months. It all turned out I was HIV-free. That moment has never got off my memory,’’ he says.

Exposure to HIV

Mzinga’s story is not an isolated one. Here in Tanzania, and world over, millions of people have acquired HIV through various ways but there are those who could have saved themselves from developing Aids, if they used PEP.

According to last year’s World Health Organisation (WHO) report on PEP, people can be accidentally exposed to HIV through healthcare work or due to exposures outside healthcare setting, for example, through unprotected sex or sexual assault.

This, according to WHO, has contributed to the number of people living with HIV globally. There were an estimated 35 million people living with HIV in the world, of whom 13 million were on antiretroviral treatment (ART) at the end of 2013.

Here in Tanzania, over 1.4 million people are living with HIV. The prevalence of the disease stands at 5.1 per cent. According to local researchers, unprotected sex with infected partners largely contributes to high infection rates.

Unprotected sex contributed to 40 per cent of HIV cases in males and 37 per cent in females in Dar es Salaam in 2013, says a study titled: “Risky behaviours among young people living with HIV attending care and treatment clinics in Dar Es Salaam.”

WHO recommends PEP for people who are accidentally exposed to HIV, saying the remedy provides a single opportunity to prevent HIV after exposure. Experts still emphasise on protected sex as an effective way of preventing the spread of the virus.

The little known pills that reduce the risk of HIV infection

For those who are accidentally exposed, they can use PEP to protect themselves.

WHO says that if started soon after exposure to the virus, PEP can reduce the risk of HIV infection by over 80 per cent. Adherence to a full 28-day course of ARVs is critical to the effectiveness of the intervention.

Dr Shan Mwaluka, the Manager of the HIV Care and Treatment Centre (CTC) at Amana Regional Hospital in Dar es Salaam, says that the science behind this unique prevention lies in the study about the behaviour of the viruses.

“When the HIV virus gets into a person’s blood stream, it usually undergoes several stages before it can eventually invade the white blood cells. The viruses’ ultimate target are the white blood cells and if the ARVs can inactivate them before they reach the cells, the person who has been exposed to the virus cannot end up with Aids,’’ he says, insisting that the virus can best be inactivated within 72 hours and less—the earlier the better, he adds. He says, “Cases of people who need PEP after being exposed to HIV are categorised into occupational and non-occupational.”

“We have cases of our medical staff who are now taking ARVs because they pricked themselves with instruments used on HIV-positive patients or incidents where blood splashed in their eyes when they were operating on a known patient with HIV. These are the occupational cases,’’ he tells Your Health in an interview.

“Each month, we have at least one or two cases of health workers whom we put on PEP because of accidents related to needle pricks or exposure to fluid of an HIV-positive patient,” says Dr Mwaluka.

Fate of the healthcare workers’

Despite PEP’s ability to offer protection to HIV infection, there is a tendency of people not using it, experts say.

A study carried out among Mbeya Region health workers and published in the Pan-African Medical Journal last year, recommended proper training of the health workers, especially on the need for timely reporting of the exposures.

“Despite the observed rate of occupational exposure to healthcare workers in Tanzania, use of PEP is still low,” says the study, titled: “Post exposure prophylaxis following occupational exposure to HIV: a survey of health care workers in Mbeya, Tanzania, 2009-2010.”

Dr Mwaluka says, there is no effective mechanism in place to track down health workers who might have been exposed to the virus but decided to remain silent, without seeking help.

“There is a well-established system of dealing with such accident situations but some health workers tend to take matters in their own hands. We don’t know about those who might have ended up with a complete infection,’’ he says.

But, he recalled a case of a medical doctor who pricked himself accidentally and only reported the matter to him after two days.

“My colleague, a doctor, accidentally pricked himself with a needle when dealing with a certain patient,’’ he narrates.

“Instead of reporting to the authorities, the doctor took the matters in his hands; he went back to his patient and tested her for HIV and when he found out that the patient was HIV-negative, remained silent and came to narrate to me what had happened after two days”.

Dr Mwaluka adds that majority of cases that are put on PEP emergency care at Amana Hospital, are non-occupational. That is, they involve people who are not healthcare workers.

He says, “We have many cases of raped young girls whom we offer PEP here at this centre. There are only a few cases that report after having unprotected sex or due to condom burst on any other risky contacts with HIV positive people.”

He says, “There are unique cases of sanitation workers who were thought to have been accidentally exposed due to sharp instruments as they carried sharp waste. But these are rare. One young man reported to have been pierced by a syringe when he was carrying a bag of medical waste.”

As the world waits, with baited breath to commemorate this year’s World Aids Day on Thursday, this week, the need to deal with all potential ways of new HIV infections remains a pertinent issue.