There’s no need to fear a prostate cancer screening

By Dr Chris Peterson sonchrispeter@gmail.com

For the past few days, my readers have bombarded me with aggressive questions about prostate cancer, especially on how the disease is screened and how health workers examine patients.

However, all the questions that were directed to me had one thing in common—fear and clear lack of information.

It’s understandable why most men become tense on a mere mention of a prostate exam. This may leave men dreading.

In fact, this feeling can lead to some men putting off that exam or avoiding it altogether. While the disease can be slow-growing, prostate cancer still remains one of the leading cause of cancer deaths in men older than 75 years.

However, knowing what to expect when it’s time for your first prostate exam can help you to prepare, relax and ease your anxiety about the procedure.

So if you’re afraid of a prostate exam, it’s time you move past your fears and protect your prostate health!

At some point in his life, every man will be advised (and not be forced) to have a prostate exam.

Blood test

Prostate exams consists of two different procedures. The first is a blood test that looks for the prostate specific antigen or PSA in the blood, which is an early sign of cancer.

The test measures for the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in your blood, which is a protein produced by both cancerous and noncancerous tissue in the prostate. Following the completion of the blood test, it may take a few days to get the results.

The test itself is simply withdrawing blood from your arm, which the doctor will send to a laboratory for analysis.

Rectal examination

The second part of the exam is a digital rectal exam (DRE), which doctors usually recommend as part of a routine exam—though it may also be done because of trouble with urination or other symptoms.

Although the procedure only takes a minute or two and is usually painless, many men dread having to have a DRE.

During digital rectal exam, first, your doctor will want to know whether you are experiencing any prostate health-related symptoms, such as a weak urine stream, or straining to urinate.

The next step is the digital rectal exam. Before the doctor performs this exam, let him know if you have hemorrhoids.

During the exam, remember to breathe slowly in and out through your mouth, and don’t hold your breath. A digital rectal exam can be embarrassing for some men, but just detach and try to relax.

Both procedures, the PSA blood test and the DRE exam are important health screening tools for all men.