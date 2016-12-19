TALKING MEDICINE : This might be why you ever felt numb

By Dr Ivone Mwakasege

Everyone experiences numbness, tingling, or a burning sensation on certain occasions. You’ve probably felt it when you stand up after sitting in one position for a long time or sitting with your legs crossed.

All these examples result to cut off blood flow to an area for a period of time and usually resolves within minutes.

However, some cases of numbness can occur without an obvious cause and even impair one’s quality of life. This category of numbness is most often caused by damage, irritation or compression of nerves.

As numbness means loss of sensations, people with numbness may be unable to feel light touch or pain and temperature. Nevertheless you can have numbness and also experience abnormal sensations such as tingling, prickling, or a pins-and-needles sensation. These additional symptoms are helpful to identify the cause of numbness.

They are among common causes of numbness;

• Injuring a nerve (a neck injury may cause you to feel numbness anywhere along your arm or hand, while a low back injury can cause numbness or tingling down the back of your leg)

• Abnormal levels minerals like calcium, potassium, or sodium in your body.

• A lack of vitamin B12 or other vitamins.

• Medical conditions such diabetes, stroke, seizures and thyroid diseases

• Use of certain medicines like some HIV drugs and cancer medications

• Nerve damage due excessive use of alcohol, or tobacco

• Pressure on the nerves of the spine, such as from a herniated disk

• Pressure on peripheral nerves from enlarged blood vessels, tumors, scar tissue, or infection.

• Shingles or herpes zoster infection, known as mkanda wa jeshi in Swahili.

• Lack of blood supply to an area, such as from atherosclerosis, frostbite, or vessel inflammation

• Insect, tick, mite, and spider bites