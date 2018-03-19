Time to save children from stunting

Kigoma. Happiness Salum, 17, is not as happy as her first name sounds. Surviving on one meal a day or sometimes simply eating mangoes; is what she can afford.

The resident of Kasulu District, Kigoma Region, is also nurturing a stunted child, a boy who, at his age, appears shorter than other children. He is now two-years-old.

Happiness, a petty trader, says she did not breastfeed her son routinely in the early days of childhood. “My breasts could not produce enough milk. I could make some cassava porridge for him. What else could I give him,’’ she says.

“Whenever I went to the clinic, nurses used to advise me about feeding my child on a balanced diet. I couldn’t afford it. Life is so difficult,” she says, narrating how she is living her life as a single mother.

When she completed her primary school, she got pregnant. Together with her three sisters, Happiness used to help her mother to serve local brew in a small pub after school hours. That’s how their family earned a living.

“We could serve drinks to men at our pub. Some were ruthless. I fell into their trap and became pregnant. I don’t really know the father of this child,’’ recalls Happiness who has been bringing up her child without support.

“My job now is to sell vegetables,” she says, however, she has no clue on what proper feeding entails. Nurses have told her that her child is stunted. But, she doesn’t believe the nurses. “I think my son is fine,” she tells Your Health.

Happiness is not alone. Most of women in rural parts of Tanzania do not know how to feed their children during the first 1,000 days of life. This, according to nutrition experts, is attributed to poverty.

Some years back, there was improvement. The 2014 Tanzania National Nutrition Survey Report shows that between 2010 and 2014, stunting among children aged below the age of five dropped from 42 to 35 per cent in the country.

However, malnutrition is more prevalent in rural than in urban areas. It has also been found to be common in illiterate households than educated ones, reports show.

Available data from UNICEF shows that 58 per cent of stunted children in Tanzania are 10 among 30 regions in Tanzania.

In Kasulu District, Kigoma region, the report shows a 48.6 per cent prevalence which is equivalent to 18,423 out of the population of 37,908 children of between 0 to 59 months.

The problem is not common in Kigoma Region alone. The report also shows that in Dodoma, stunting is at (57.1 per cent while in Lindi, it’s (53.3), Iringa (52) and Rukwa (51.4), Mbeya (41), Tanga (50), Ruvuma (47.4) and Morogoro (41).

Medical experts say stunting may start in the womb if an expectant mother is not feeding on a balanced diet and the situation can continue even when the child is born.

Stunting is more common among children who are very small at birth, those with a thin mother and those from poor households, details from researchers show.

The situation becomes worse if the mother is malnourished or underweight. The possibility of producing enough milk to breastfeed her baby becomes very low.

According to motherchildnutrition.org, the main underlying preconditions that determine adequate nutrition are food, health and care: the degree of an individual’s or a household’s access to these preconditions affect how well they are nourished.

Action against Hunger (actionagainsthunger.ca) says lack of access to food is among the underlying causes of chronic malnutrition. According to them, stunting does not occur due to lack of food, but rather due to poverty as “people are too poor to obtain enough food”.

The Kasulu District Executive Director, Mr Godfrey Kasekenya, expressed concern over the cases of stunting in the district.

“Most families are not aware of the causes of severe malnutrition and on which types of food a pregnant mother and under five children are supposed to eat for the health of both the mother and the child,” he says.

He says this is attributed to ignorance and poverty which in turn results into lack of access to enough food.

However, Kasulu is one among the districts with fertile land; suitable for agriculture.

The district produces lots and varieties of food stuff, fruits and vegetables. But it is difficult to understand why stunting is still a problem in some parts of Kigoma Region like Kasulu.

“It all starts at household level. If the family doesn’t put effort on what they should eat as balanced diet that means a pregnant mother will definitely give birth to unhealthy baby,” he says.

“If a child misses balanced diet within the first 1000 days, that means the child risks of suffering from chronic malnutrition,” he explains further.

To reverse the trend, Kasekenya says, the district authorities are intensifying an awareness campaign on nutrition.

They are also focusing on allocating an adequate budget so that they can employ enough nutrition officials to lead the campaign against stunting.

Kasulu Acting District Medical Officer Robert Rwebangira, says such campaigns have helped to raise public awareness on the importance of nutrition.

“It is good to see men also attend clinic with their pregnant spouses. This is an impressive progress as they get education on which types of foods are important for a pregnant women,” he says.

Mary Kabona, a nutritionist with the Tanzania Food and Nutrition Centre (TFNC), says despite recording an impressive progress, more efforts need to be done to reduce and eventually eliminate malnutrition in Tanzania.

“Available nutritional interventions should be given more priority to reduce stunting,” she says.

Recently, the Minister of State in the President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government Jafo Suleiman, was quoted as saying that the government has allocated Sh11.6 billion to fight stunting. Jane Msagati from Partnership for Nutrition in Tanzania (PANITA), says families need to be educated on the importance of good nutrition.

“They need to understand that a child’s brain needs a particular nutrient for better growth and development of the child,” she says.

Her assertion is supported by Dr Itaeli Makele, who says that lack of certain nutrients at an early age can reduce the capacity of the body and brain to produce important cells for the development of the body. Fatma Mwasora, a Nutrition Researcher, underscores the importance of breastfeeding newborns for the first six months.

“Mothers should be advised to breastfeed their babies and the first three days after birth are the most important one. A baby will benefit from antibodies that offer protection against infection. The baby will also get the right proportions of protein and other nutrients to stabilise his blood sugar,” she says.

According to her, inadequate breastfeeding would result into brain and body stunting, which in future may affect child performance in class.

A Standard Four pupil at Nyumbigwa Primary School in Kasulu District, Nurubert Clement, says the main meals in their area is ugali (stiff porridge), the main staple food for most families, and cooked beans.

“For us, other types of foods at home are luxury,” he says.

With more that more than a 2.7 million children population, 446,000 underweight and 106,000 others with malnutrition, a lot needs to be done, from household to national level to address the situation.

Public health experts say by putting more efforts in eradicating poverty, ensuring food security, quality healthcare as well as availability of clean and safe water, this could save the health of the children and promote livelihoods.