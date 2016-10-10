By Dr Heri Tungaraza

Surgery is the oldest way of treating cancer—it preceded chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Today it remains an integral part of cancer treatment, either alone or in combination with other modalities.

In the past, it was considered the only remedy to tumors but later after several debates and research results, surgery alone was found to be inadequate to achieve the best results possible.

However using surgery to treat cancer was not so easy for surgeons at the beginning; since cancer had a way of disobeying and distorting the natural anatomical boundaries.

Unnatural anatomical boundaries had to be formulated to constrain the cancer using surgery.

Surgery is however not suitable for those cancers that attack the blood system (leukemia’s and lymphomas are good examples).

In such cancers, there is no role for a knife due to the systemic nature of the disease. A surgical technique is deployed with best results in scenarios where the tumor is restricted to a particular location on the body.

The results are even better for tumors that are mobile, which in many cases suggests that they are not attached to the surrounding tissues.

By the early 20th century many tumors that were locally restricted were surgically removed.

These are the tumors that have not metastasized or spread to distant parts of the body.

A more localized tumor means a better a prognosis of the disease, mostly due to its possibility of being removed and hence cured.

The limitations of surgery in cancer treatment are due to many factors but mostly due to the clever nature of cancer cells.

Cancers cells not only invade the immunity but they have the ability to travel far from the primary point as circulating tumor cells invisible to the naked eye.

During this movement, they will settle at any point and make another habitat or colony.

The fact that the cancer cells are invisible makes it a challenge to consider surgery as a magical bullet, even when the tumor can be visible and has been surgically extracted. This is, even when the tumour margins have no cancer cells. Attempts are underway to make the cancer cells visible so that the surgeon can see how far the spread of the cancer has gone—even when the surgeon is already carrying out the surgical procedure at the operating table.

Currently, a surgical oncologist—surgeon who specializes in removal of tumors, uses a dye in the surgery of breast cancer to determine the extent of the cancer to the armpit lymph nodes.

Scientists from Duke University Medical Center are working on an injectable dye that can be used to illuminate cancer cells and hence make them visible. This will reduce reliance on MRI/CT scan or pathological reports.

Due the inability to know the real extent of remaining cancer after surgery due to the circulating tumor cells, the addition of another cancer treatment modality is usually required.

Which modality should be used depends on the type of cancer, its stage, facilities available at the hospital, the condition of the patient and the costs involved especially in resource constrained countries like Tanzania. The decision should be a result of a discussion between the patient, relatives and the oncologist in a conference setting.